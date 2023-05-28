naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had a tough quarter, but we think they'll bounce back quickly, in part due to their layoff plans. They have been inert on this front for some years going through the pandemic cycles, but they're doing a 10% workforce reduction now to adjust for that wage inflation. Also, a market recovery should restore lack of performance-based revenue coming from the AM business. Finally, their European business is pretty resilient, and a big franchise in real estate could lever them to a restructuring boom if that ever happens. At 13x rune-rate PE, Lazard is pretty interesting.

Discussing Q1

Compared to what we expected, the shortfall in AM was greater than expected. A 10% AUM decline is more or less in line with expectations, but the problem is that a weak quarter for the markets that Lazard AM cover meant that a pretty large component of performance-based revenue did not come through for AM, which meant a 20% or so overall decline in AM revenues. AM wasn't so resilient after all, with advisory declining not too much more at around 35%. Lazard AM is just now beginning to branch out into wealth management, so hopefully that adds some new components to the revenue to limit declines.

In advisory, the European franchise did pretty well, consistent with what we've been seeing among other advisory players. A better banking environment means there's still credit to be found, and less difficult comps in Europe, where the megadeals and high octane M&A were mostly found in US markets. Otherwise, advisory for Lazard fell in line with the rest of the market, which is under major pressure. Announcements of deals have fallen about 50%, and even 30% from Q4 2022, showing that things can keep getting worse in 2023 where the strained banking in the US is not yet reflected in the Lazard results. On the other hand, restructuring is now beginning to pick up, but the high complexity of these transactions means shorter turnarounds. Lazard says that in the past these revenues have been meaningful enough to offset some M&A declines, but it's been slower to pick up this year, possibly because markets are highly concerned with rates, and CFOs are trying to solve problems internally before getting outside advisors involved. Lazard is especially confident that their pronounced real estate franchise may see some major restructuring business, because that's where problems will start, and we agree based on the worries around commercial real estate in connection with regional banking. Regional banking failures may require more intermediation by players like Lazard as private credit becomes more prominent.

The biggest announcement are the workforce reductions, which are sorely required given that compensation expenses have come up meaningfully while revenues have gone down.

IS (sec.gov)

Since wages are sticky downwards, a cut is needed, and Lazard is going for a 10% workforce reduction in areas that aren't performing well or are less likely to recover given the economic backdrop. They are adding headcount to restructuring, though. The workforce reductions may also come with office closures, that should also reduce the occupancy and equipment space, which is another relatively meaningful cost line. Since technology and information services can sometimes be tied to headcounts, this may decline as well. $50 million in profits should be doable even at current run rate sales, although we think AM will see some recovery this year given the general performance of markets, in particular growth stocks and strategies. The only unfortunate thing is that money will have moved from those strategies before the AI-based upside was realised.

Bottom Line

Run-rate PE is probably around 13-15x. That's not bad for a business with a better profile than many of its peers. AM is still more resilient than advisory, even if it was comparatively weak due to loss of performance based revenue. Moreover, Lazard has a meaningful restructuring franchise, and a credit crunch will have to activate that, although we've been saying that and waiting for restructuring to come online for more than a year now. Overall, it's not a bad pick, and we'd start looking at the advisors that have traded down these quarters to pick some champions.