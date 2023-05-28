Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
China EVs: Losers Will Multiply

May 28, 2023 8:50 AM ETBYDDF, GNZUF, LI, NIO, TSLA, VWAGY, GELYF
Mike Smitka
Mike Smitka
Summary

  • Of 78 EV brands since Jan 2020, 12 are gone and 18 had April sales under 1,000. Only 7 brands (and 8 firms) averaged over 10,000 monthly sales Jan-Apr 2023.
  • Battery EVs peaked at 25.2% of the market in Nov 2022 (22.1% in 2022Q4). In Apr, BEVs held 22.5% (21.4% in 23Q1). Rapid growth has ended.
  • Exits will continue, as recent discounting increased cash burn. In my analysis, NIO is at particular risk, amplified by the capital required for battery swaps. Xpeng's finances are shaky.
  • Incumbent brands have the wherewithal to weather this storm. However, discounts hurt their profitability. China was the largest source of profits for VW. No longer! Domestic JVs are suffering, too.
  • Tesla faces sharply reduced profits and meager growth in China. Shanghai factory utilization will depend on exports to Europe.

Charging the electric van

RgStudio/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

A Chinese site, newcar.xcar.com.cn, lists domestic discounts; it's dynamic, so the numbers in late May are different from my May 2nd screenshot below. In that screenshot, I focus on the mid-range price brackets relevant

Car Discounts in China

Car Discounts in China (newcar.xcar.com.cn)

Chinese Passenger Car Sales

Chinese Passenger Car Sales (Author's database, various underlying sources)

Rolling 3-month sales

Rolling 3-month sales (Author's database, various underlying sources)

Rolling 12-month sales

Rolling Annual Sales (Author's database, various underlying sources)

Recent sales, China market leaders

Recent sales, China market leaders (Author's database, various underlying sources)

Recent sales, VW _ GM

Recent sales, VW + GM (Author's database, various underlying sources)

Recent sales, Asian car companies

Recent sales, Asian car companies (Author's database, various underlying sources)

Recent sales, major NEV players

Recent Sales, Major NEV players (Author's database, various underlying sources)

Recent sales, minor NEV players

Recent sales, minor NEV players (Author's database, various underlying sources)

This article was written by

I'm a retired economist. Over the decades I focused on the auto industry and on the Japanese economy. I also taught a course on the Chinese economy for 30+ years. But I was also a banker and worked in factories, and for the past 28 years have visited suppliers for business case and engineering presentations on innovations, as a judge for the Automotive News PACE awards. As such, I've visited about 60 suppliers, in Korea, Japan, the US, Canada and France. (I've visited another 50 or so via other activities.) I'm also on the steering committee of the GERPISA consortium of auto industry researchers, and was on the planning committee for the June 2022 global conference in Detroit. I'm also active in the Industry Studies Association. I'm the co-author of Smitka and Warrian (2017), A Profile of the Global Auto Industry: Innovation and Dynamics, available as an eBook.I first lived in Tokyo in 1975, after graduating from Harvard with a degree in East Asian Studies. My econ PhD is from Yale; the Nobel Laureate Oliver Williamson was my dissertation chair. I've spent 7 years in Japan, and have spent 2 months or more in China, Korea, Germany and the Philippines. I read, write and speak Japanese, and read German and (a covid project) Chinese.My current research interests are technology in the automotive supply chain, and the Chinese industry. My investing is passive, via my university's TIAA retirement plan.

