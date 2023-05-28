Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Jaguar Mining: Valuation Beginning To Improve

May 28, 2023 9:25 AM ETJaguar Mining Inc. (JAG:CA), JAGGF
Taylor Dart
Summary

  • Jaguar Mining released its Q1 results earlier this month, reporting higher production at lower costs despite a tough quarter operationally.
  • However, although the headline results may have appeared impressive, a beat was inevitable in Q1 2023, with it lapping one of its weakest quarters in years during Q1 2022.
  • From a positive standpoint, Jaguar continues to enjoy exploration success and while its organic growth story is in its infancy, it could offer a way to claw back lost margins.
  • At a valuation of ~$120 million, Jaguar is the most reasonably valued it's been in years, and I see the stock as a Speculative Buy from a swing-trading standpoint below US$1.44.

Underground equipment. Special load vehicle for mines and tunnels.

Elena Bionysheva-Abramova

The Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) is finally over and we saw mixed results across the board. Overall, the royalty/streaming companies put up solid results, given that they didn't have to deal with inflationary pressures, but the

Jaguar Mining Operations

Jaguar Mining Operations (Company Website)

Jaguar Mining - Quarterly Gold Production

Jaguar Mining - Quarterly Gold Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Jaguar Mining - Quarterly Revenue, Free Cash Flow & Debt

Jaguar Mining - Quarterly Revenue, Free Cash Flow & Debt (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Jaguar Mining - Quarterly Costs & Average Realized Gold Price

Jaguar Mining - Quarterly Costs & Average Realized Gold Price (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Pilar Mine Long Section & Recent Drill Highlights

Pilar Mine Long Section & Recent Drill Highlights (Company Website)

Faina Deposit

Faina Deposit (Company Website)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

