Since I last covered the iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH), the Hong Kong economic outlook has continued to outpace expectations. Supported by the China reopening, tourism has been the key growth driver this year, driving an acceleration in Hong Kong retail sales to +40.9% YoY (in value terms). In tandem, the preliminary Q1 Hong Kong GDP print has come in significantly above consensus expectations at +2.7% YoY (+5.3% QoQ in seasonally adjusted terms), again reflecting a strong rebound in private consumption post-border reopening. Looking ahead, the services-led growth looks poised to continue into Q2, helped by a combination of inbound tourism tailwinds and an additional boost from consumption vouchers (disbursed in mid-April). With the stronger Q1 starting point setting the base for a higher full-year GDP growth and earnings outlook for this year (consensus EPS currently at +13.1 YoY growth), the EWH portfolio remains well-positioned to ride the post-reopening uptrend.

Fund Overview - Low-Cost Hong Kong Investment Vehicle Levered to the Service Economy

The US-listed iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF tracks the performance (pre-expenses) of the MSCI Hong Kong 25/50 Index, comprising large and mid-cap Hong Kong equities (~85% of the free float-adjusted market cap of the Hong Kong market). The ETF held $727m of net assets at the time of writing (well below the prior $838m) and charged a 0.5% expense ratio, making it one of the more cost-effective ETF options available to US investors looking to express a single-country view on Hong Kong equities. A summary of key facts about the ETF is listed in the graphic below:

The fund's sector allocation has changed slightly in recent months, with its largest allocation shifting from the real estate sector (down to 19.9% from 23.5% prior) to insurance at 22.1% (slightly down from ~23% prior). Overall, the EWH portfolio remains heavy on financials and services - along with insurance, diversified financial services (excluding banks), and banks have a 12.5% (down from ~13% prior) and 6.0% (unchanged) weightage, respectively. In total, the fund's exposure to financial institutions stands at ~41%. Other major sector allocations include capital goods at 11.6% (unchanged) and utilities at 9.5% (unchanged). On a cumulative basis, the top five sectors have declined in share as a % of the overall portfolio at ~69%.

In line with the sector allocation, the single-stock breakdown is also financials-heavy, with the portfolio only spread out across 33 holdings (vs. 34 prior). The top holdings remain broadly unchanged, with Hong Kong-based multinational insurance company AIA Group Limited (OTCPK:AAGIY) still the largest allocation at 22.1%, followed by exchange and clearing house operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCPK:HKXCY) at 11.7%. Hong Kong's largest property developer Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCPK:SUHJY), at 4.8%, remains the largest real estate exposure, though Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:LKREF) has also entered the top five. Conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings (OTCPK:CKHUY) also remains a major holding at 4.5%, along with hotel and casino operator Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF) at 3.7%. Given the limited portfolio size, the portfolio is unsurprisingly concentrated around its top five holdings (~48% of the overall portfolio).

Fund Performance - Near-Term Blips in the Long-Term Compounding Story

The ETF has extended its post-January decline, with the YTD return now at 9.5%. Zooming out, the fund has still compounded at a steady 4.7% rate (in market price and NAV terms) since its inception in 1996, though performance has been rather poor in recent years. Of note, EWH has posted negative returns in three out of the last five calendar years. As a result, EWH's returns now stand at an annualized -1.1%, +3.8%, and -5.7% over five, three, and one-year timeframes, respectively. That said, the key positive through the years has been the portfolio's relative defensiveness - at an equity beta of 0.42 vs. the S&P 500 (SPY) and a standard deviation of 23.3%, the fund tends to lead during periods of broader market underperformance (and vice versa). With EWH also trading at a discounted 0.9x P/Book valuation despite being poised for accelerated growth post-border reopening, there remains ample room for a re-rating from here.

Another key feature of the EWH fund has been its strong through-cycle distribution, helped by the portfolio's outsized allocation to cash-rich property, financials, and conglomerate stocks. Following the YTD de-rating, the trailing twelve-month yield is now up to ~3% as well - a premium to comparable ETFs in the region. And with Hong Kong corporate earnings growth set to accelerate this year (+13.1% in 2023 and +11.5% in 2024) from reopening-driven tailwinds, expect upside to this year's payout as well.

Post-Reopening Surge Drives Upturn in the Economic Data

Optimism around China's reopening boost has died down in recent months, as reflected by EWH's decline this year. But Hong Kong's economic fundamentals tell a different story - retail sales and GDP growth have accelerated following the border reopening, helped by a strong pickup in Chinese visitors (daily arrivals from the mainland are up nearly tenfold to >60k in April). A closer look at the stronger retail sales data shows that tourist-centric categories (e.g., jewelry and watches) have led the way, though the pickup in department store sales indicates a positive second-order impact for domestic consumption as well. Supported by the +41% YoY growth in retail sales, Q1 Hong Kong GDP growth also surprised to the upside at +2.7% YoY.

While the low-double-digit % YoY growth in Hong Kong retail sales (accelerating from the prior month) sets a high base, there remains ample room for tourism-driven upside, particularly in hotel occupancy rates (still well below pre-COVID levels). The domestic consumption backdrop is recovering strongly as well - March unemployment has already reached a post-COVID low of ~3%, while fiscal assistance (mainly via consumption vouchers to be disbursed in April) will add a timely impetus to the economic data next quarter. In tandem, I would expect another round of accelerated consumption-led growth in Q2 as the inbound tourism recovery kicks into full gear.

Upside Potential Intact as the Hong Kong Rebound Gains Traction

The EWH fund may have underperformed YTD, but the Hong Kong economy is moving into full swing. With the China border reopening now completed, tourism has rebounded strongly, driving an acceleration in Q1 GDP growth (+2.7% YoY) and retail sales (+40.9% YoY in value terms). While the China recovery has been uneven thus far, Hong Kong's services-focused economy is exposed to all the right areas and should continue to benefit into Q2. Alongside the disbursement of consumption vouchers by the Hong Kong government last month, the consumer outlook remains well-supported. The earnings outlook for Hong Kong large-caps also looks good, at +13.1% in 2023 and +11.5% in 2024. Relative to a ~14x earnings valuation following the de-rating in recent months, there remains ample upside potential in EWH's high-quality portfolio.