EWH: Upside Potential Intact As The Hong Kong Rebound Gains Traction

May 28, 2023 10:41 AM ETiShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (EWH)
JP Research
Summary

  • Hong Kong equities have underperformed this year.
  • But the economic data tells a very different story.
  • Valuations remain undemanding vs. near-term earnings growth, leaving ample room for upside from here.

View of the downtown of Hong Kong.

Serjio74

Since I last covered the iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH), the Hong Kong economic outlook has continued to outpace expectations. Supported by the China reopening, tourism has been the key growth driver this year, driving an acceleration in Hong

Chart
iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Key Facts

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Sector Allocation

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Top Holdings

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Performance

Hong Kong Earnings Growth Outlook

Hong Kong GDP Growth

Hong Kong Equity Valuation

This article was written by

JP Research
A passionately curious analyst.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

