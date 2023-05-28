Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 28

PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years American Tower Corporation (AMT) 6/15 7/10 1.56 1.57 0.64% 3.45% 13 Bank of Montreal (BMO) 7/27 8/28 1.43 CAD 1.47 CAD 2.80% 5.10% 8 The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 7/3 7/27 1.03 CAD 1.06 CAD 2.91% 6.30% 7 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) 6/27 7/28 0.85 CAD 0.87 CAD 2.35% 6.00% 8 Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) 6/6 6/23 0.23 0.25 8.70% 1.55% 37 Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) 6/2 6/12 0.2 0.22 10.00% 3.46% 6 Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) 6/7 6/22 0.22 0.23 4.55% 3.57% 22 Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) 6/14 7/7 0.4 0.445 11.25% 2.69% 7 IDEX Corporation (IEX) 6/8 6/23 0.6 0.64 6.67% 1.26% 14 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) 7/25 8/9 1.05 1.1 4.76% 2.13% 61 Medtronic plc (MDT) 6/22 7/14 0.68 0.69 1.47% 3.39% 46 National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) 6/14 6/30 0.55 0.56 1.82% 6.06% 9 Insperity, Inc. (NSP) 6/7 6/22 0.52 0.57 9.62% 2.06% 13 Royal Bank of Canada (RY) 7/25 8/24 1.32 CAD 1.35 CAD 2.27% 4.36% 8 TowneBank (TOWN) 6/29 7/14 0.23 0.25 8.70% 4.18% 12 Universal Corporation (UVV) 7/7 8/7 0.79 0.8 1.27% 6.02% 53 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday May 29

Markets closed in observance of Memorial Day

Tuesday May 30 (Ex-Div 5/31)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) 6/15 0.4 51.01 3.14% 7 Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) 6/15 0.21 15.56 5.40% 11 Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) 6/15 0.385 87.21 1.77% 14 Popular, Inc. (BPOP) 7/3 0.55 59.15 3.72% 8 Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) 6/12 0.25 44.64 2.24% 5 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) 6/15 0.69 115.51 1.19% 29 FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (FNCB) 6/15 0.09 5.7 6.32% 7 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) 6/29 2.5 332.01 3.01% 12 Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) 6/15 0.11 9.6 4.58% 7 The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) 6/15 2.09 292.83 2.85% 14 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) 7/5 0.425 68.68 2.48% 13 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) 6/15 0.325 49.01 2.65% 12 Kellogg Company (K) 6/15 0.59 67.67 3.49% 19 LCNB Corp. (LCNB) 6/15 0.21 14.33 5.86% 5 Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) 6/23 3 448.45 2.68% 19 ManpowerGroup Inc (MAN) 6/15 1.47 72.35 4.06% 13 McKesson Corporation (MCK) 7/3 0.54 387.95 0.56% 15 MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) 6/15 0.4075 72.62 2.24% 47 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) 6/30 0.66 399.16 0.66% 7 MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) 6/15 0.2425 19.65 4.94% 13 The Mosaic Company (MOS) 6/15 0.2 33.89 2.36% 5 M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) 6/30 1.3 123.6 4.21% 7 MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) 6/15 0.17 18.1 3.76% 6 NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) 6/15 0.3 34.88 3.44% 10 Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) 6/15 0.26 93.32 1.11% 8 Realty Income Corporation (O) 6/15 0.255 58.66 5.22% 30 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) 6/30 0.64 68.17 3.76% 14 Polaris Inc. (PII) 6/15 0.65 108.15 2.40% 28 QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) 6/22 0.8 110.35 2.90% 21 Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) 6/15 0.36 57.59 2.50% 7 Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) 6/15 0.18 46.45 1.55% 20 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) 6/15 0.2 55.21 1.45% 6 Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) 6/15 0.48 52.01 3.69% 11 UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) 6/15 0.25 80.79 1.24% 10 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) 6/15 0.14 97.57 0.57% 10 Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) 6/15 0.36 165.25 0.87% 11 Click to enlarge

Wednesday May 31 (Ex-Div 6/1)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) 6/16 0.55 203.81 1.08% 13 The Allstate Corporation (ALL) 7/3 0.89 109.53 3.25% 13 American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) 6/16 0.3 28.3 4.24% 8 Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) 6/15 0.27 19.33 5.59% 29 Bank of America Corporation (BAC) 6/30 0.22 28.31 3.11% 9 Baxter International Inc. (BAX) 7/3 0.29 41.29 2.81% 6 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) 7/3 0.61 97.54 2.50% 25 First Merchants Corporation (FRME) 6/16 0.34 27.3 4.98% 12 Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) 6/16 0.195 44.75 1.74% 7 Genuine Parts Company (GPC) 7/3 0.95 157.21 2.42% 67 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) 6/15 0.55 88.65 2.48% 9 Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) 6/16 0.15 46.01 1.30% 19 LCI Industries (LCII) 6/16 1.05 111.06 3.78% 7 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) 6/16 1.14 178.76 2.55% 22 Linde plc (LIN) 6/16 1.275 356.21 1.43% 30 Middlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN) 6/15 0.2 24.31 3.29% 5 Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) 6/14 0.33 26.77 4.93% 12 Open Text Corporation (OTEX) 6/23 0.243 41.69 2.33% 10 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) 6/15 0.19 17.3 4.39% 11 PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 6/30 1.265 183.58 2.76% 51 Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) 6/20 0.273 32.39 3.37% 21 Regions Financial Corporation (RF) 7/3 0.2 17.78 4.50% 10 Waste Management, Inc. (WM) 6/16 0.7 161.28 1.74% 20 Click to enlarge

Thursday Jun 1 (Ex-Div 6/2)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) 6/14 0.86 176.53 1.95% 21 Cass Information Systems, Inc. (CASS) 6/15 0.29 39.25 2.96% 21 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) 6/20 0.27 48.61 2.22% 55 Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG) 6/20 0.18 29.99 2.40% 10 Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) 6/12 0.22 25.42 3.46% 6 McDonald's Corporation (MCD) 6/20 1.52 286.04 2.13% 47 Monro, Inc. (MNRO) 6/19 0.28 43.19 2.59% 18 NIKE, Inc. (NKE) 7/5 0.34 107.51 1.26% 20 Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) 6/15 0.245 24.77 3.96% 42 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) 6/20 0.8 78.7 4.07% 55 Click to enlarge

Friday Jun 2 (Ex-Div 6/5)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Air Lease Corporation (AL) 7/7 0.2 38.89 2.06% 11 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) 6/20 0.31 37.71 3.29% 11 PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) 6/12 0.3 14.87 8.07% 14 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) 5/31 0.42 13.3% Aflac Incorporated (AFL) 6/1 0.42 2.6% Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) 5/31 0.28 2.1% Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) 5/31 0.35 1.1% ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) 6/1 0.6775 4.5% Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) 6/5 0.74 2.6% Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) 6/2 0.3 4.6% American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) 6/1 0.7075 2.0% American States Water Company (AWR) 6/1 0.3975 1.8% Black Hills Corporation (BKH) 6/1 0.625 4.1% Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) 6/2 0.935 5.9% Cognex Corporation (CGNX) 6/2 0.07 0.5% Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) 6/1 0.2725 1.2% Cummins Inc. (CMI) 6/1 1.57 3.0% CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) 5/31 0.4875 3.4% CNA Financial Corporation (CNA) 6/1 0.42 4.6% ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) 6/1 0.17 4.9% ConocoPhillips (COP) 6/1 0.51 2.0% Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) 6/1 0.75 1.4% Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) 6/2 0.1375 4.5% Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (EBTC) 6/1 0.23 3.3% Entergy Corporation (ETR) 6/1 1.07 4.4% FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) 5/31 0.33 1.4% First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) 6/1 0.23 3.7% Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 5/31 0.08 7.4% Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) 5/31 0.07 1.0% Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 5/31 0.02483 2.6% W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) 6/1 1.86 1.1% Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 6/2 1.03 2.1% HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (HTBI) 6/1 0.1 2.0% IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) 5/31 0.79 3.1% Innospec Inc. (IOSP) 5/31 0.69 1.5% KLA Corporation (KLAC) 6/1 1.3 1.1% The Kroger Co. (KR) 6/1 0.26 2.2% Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 5/31 0.046 3.6% Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (LARK) 5/31 0.21 4.1% LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) 6/1 0.14 0.9% Lindsay Corporation (LNN) 5/31 0.34 1.1% Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) 6/2 0.28 1.0% Matson, Inc. (MATX) 6/1 0.31 1.7% Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) 6/5 0.383 2.0% Magna International Inc. (MGA) 6/2 0.46 3.6% MSCI Inc. (MSCI) 5/31 1.38 1.2% Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) 6/1 0.3125 1.6% National Instruments Corporation (NATI) 5/31 0.28 1.9% ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) 6/2 0.65 3.2% Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) 6/2 1.48 1.8% Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) 6/1 0.865 4.5% Pool Corporation (POOL) 5/31 1.1 1.3% Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) 5/31 0.2375 6.6% Phillips 66 (PSX) 6/1 1.05 4.4% The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) 6/2 0.605 1.1% Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) 6/1 0.3 1.2% The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) 6/1 1.02 2.8% SJW Group (SJW) 6/1 0.38 2.0% Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) 5/31 0.21 2.3% Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) 6/1 0.62 4.3% Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) 6/1 0.41 2.3% Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) 5/31 0.05 5.0% TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) 6/2 0.59 1.9% Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) 6/1 0.52 6.8% United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) 6/1 1.62 3.8% Visa Inc. (V) 6/1 0.45 0.8% Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD) 6/2 0.25 3.7% Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) 6/2 0.63 3.4% WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) 6/1 0.78 3.6% Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) 6/1 0.287 2.8% Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) 6/1 0.375 0.9% Click to enlarge

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

