Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 28
Summary
- A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.
- Companies which changed their dividends.
- Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
- Companies with upcoming pay dates.
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
American Tower Corporation
|
(AMT)
|
6/15
|
7/10
|
1.56
|
1.57
|
0.64%
|
3.45%
|
13
|
Bank of Montreal
|
(BMO)
|
7/27
|
8/28
|
1.43 CAD
|
1.47 CAD
|
2.80%
|
5.10%
|
8
|
The Bank of Nova Scotia
|
(BNS)
|
7/3
|
7/27
|
1.03 CAD
|
1.06 CAD
|
2.91%
|
6.30%
|
7
|
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
|
(CM)
|
6/27
|
7/28
|
0.85 CAD
|
0.87 CAD
|
2.35%
|
6.00%
|
8
|
Donaldson Company, Inc.
|
(DCI)
|
6/6
|
6/23
|
0.23
|
0.25
|
8.70%
|
1.55%
|
37
|
Equitable Holdings, Inc.
|
(EQH)
|
6/2
|
6/12
|
0.2
|
0.22
|
10.00%
|
3.46%
|
6
|
Flowers Foods, Inc.
|
(FLO)
|
6/7
|
6/22
|
0.22
|
0.23
|
4.55%
|
3.57%
|
22
|
Hamilton Lane Incorporated
|
(HLNE)
|
6/14
|
7/7
|
0.4
|
0.445
|
11.25%
|
2.69%
|
7
|
IDEX Corporation
|
(IEX)
|
6/8
|
6/23
|
0.6
|
0.64
|
6.67%
|
1.26%
|
14
|
Lowe's Companies, Inc.
|
(LOW)
|
7/25
|
8/9
|
1.05
|
1.1
|
4.76%
|
2.13%
|
61
|
Medtronic plc
|
(MDT)
|
6/22
|
7/14
|
0.68
|
0.69
|
1.47%
|
3.39%
|
46
|
National Storage Affiliates Trust
|
(NSA)
|
6/14
|
6/30
|
0.55
|
0.56
|
1.82%
|
6.06%
|
9
|
Insperity, Inc.
|
(NSP)
|
6/7
|
6/22
|
0.52
|
0.57
|
9.62%
|
2.06%
|
13
|
Royal Bank of Canada
|
(RY)
|
7/25
|
8/24
|
1.32 CAD
|
1.35 CAD
|
2.27%
|
4.36%
|
8
|
TowneBank
|
(TOWN)
|
6/29
|
7/14
|
0.23
|
0.25
|
8.70%
|
4.18%
|
12
|
Universal Corporation
|
(UVV)
|
7/7
|
8/7
|
0.79
|
0.8
|
1.27%
|
6.02%
|
53
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday May 29
Markets closed in observance of Memorial Day
Tuesday May 30 (Ex-Div 5/31)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
|
(AEM)
|
6/15
|
0.4
|
51.01
|
3.14%
|
7
|
Associated Banc-Corp
|
(ASB)
|
6/15
|
0.21
|
15.56
|
5.40%
|
11
|
Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
|
(ASH)
|
6/15
|
0.385
|
87.21
|
1.77%
|
14
|
Popular, Inc.
|
(BPOP)
|
7/3
|
0.55
|
59.15
|
3.72%
|
8
|
Essent Group Ltd.
|
(ESNT)
|
6/12
|
0.25
|
44.64
|
2.24%
|
5
|
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.
|
(EXPD)
|
6/15
|
0.69
|
115.51
|
1.19%
|
29
|
FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FNCB)
|
6/15
|
0.09
|
5.7
|
6.32%
|
7
|
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
(GS)
|
6/29
|
2.5
|
332.01
|
3.01%
|
12
|
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company
|
(HBB)
|
6/15
|
0.11
|
9.6
|
4.58%
|
7
|
The Home Depot, Inc.
|
(HD)
|
6/15
|
2.09
|
292.83
|
2.85%
|
14
|
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.
|
(HIG)
|
7/5
|
0.425
|
68.68
|
2.48%
|
13
|
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.
|
(HY)
|
6/15
|
0.325
|
49.01
|
2.65%
|
12
|
Kellogg Company
|
(K)
|
6/15
|
0.59
|
67.67
|
3.49%
|
19
|
LCNB Corp.
|
(LCNB)
|
6/15
|
0.21
|
14.33
|
5.86%
|
5
|
Lockheed Martin Corporation
|
(LMT)
|
6/23
|
3
|
448.45
|
2.68%
|
19
|
ManpowerGroup Inc
|
(MAN)
|
6/15
|
1.47
|
72.35
|
4.06%
|
13
|
McKesson Corporation
|
(MCK)
|
7/3
|
0.54
|
387.95
|
0.56%
|
15
|
MGE Energy, Inc.
|
(MGEE)
|
6/15
|
0.4075
|
72.62
|
2.24%
|
47
|
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.
|
(MLM)
|
6/30
|
0.66
|
399.16
|
0.66%
|
7
|
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.
|
(MOFG)
|
6/15
|
0.2425
|
19.65
|
4.94%
|
13
|
The Mosaic Company
|
(MOS)
|
6/15
|
0.2
|
33.89
|
2.36%
|
5
|
M&T Bank Corporation
|
(MTB)
|
6/30
|
1.3
|
123.6
|
4.21%
|
7
|
MVB Financial Corp.
|
(MVBF)
|
6/15
|
0.17
|
18.1
|
3.76%
|
6
|
NBT Bancorp Inc.
|
(NBTB)
|
6/15
|
0.3
|
34.88
|
3.44%
|
10
|
Nelnet, Inc.
|
(NNI)
|
6/15
|
0.26
|
93.32
|
1.11%
|
8
|
Realty Income Corporation
|
(O)
|
6/15
|
0.255
|
58.66
|
5.22%
|
30
|
Principal Financial Group, Inc.
|
(PFG)
|
6/30
|
0.64
|
68.17
|
3.76%
|
14
|
Polaris Inc.
|
(PII)
|
6/15
|
0.65
|
108.15
|
2.40%
|
28
|
QUALCOMM Incorporated
|
(QCOM)
|
6/22
|
0.8
|
110.35
|
2.90%
|
21
|
Stifel Financial Corp.
|
(SF)
|
6/15
|
0.36
|
57.59
|
2.50%
|
7
|
Silgan Holdings Inc.
|
(SLGN)
|
6/15
|
0.18
|
46.45
|
1.55%
|
20
|
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.
|
(SSNC)
|
6/15
|
0.2
|
55.21
|
1.45%
|
6
|
Tyson Foods, Inc.
|
(TSN)
|
6/15
|
0.48
|
52.01
|
3.69%
|
11
|
UFP Industries, Inc.
|
(UFPI)
|
6/15
|
0.25
|
80.79
|
1.24%
|
10
|
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.
|
(WMS)
|
6/15
|
0.14
|
97.57
|
0.57%
|
10
|
Watts Water Technologies, Inc.
|
(WTS)
|
6/15
|
0.36
|
165.25
|
0.87%
|
11
Wednesday May 31 (Ex-Div 6/1)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
|
(AJG)
|
6/16
|
0.55
|
203.81
|
1.08%
|
13
|
The Allstate Corporation
|
(ALL)
|
7/3
|
0.89
|
109.53
|
3.25%
|
13
|
American National Bankshares Inc.
|
(AMNB)
|
6/16
|
0.3
|
28.3
|
4.24%
|
8
|
Arrow Financial Corporation
|
(AROW)
|
6/15
|
0.27
|
19.33
|
5.59%
|
29
|
Bank of America Corporation
|
(BAC)
|
6/30
|
0.22
|
28.31
|
3.11%
|
9
|
Baxter International Inc.
|
(BAX)
|
7/3
|
0.29
|
41.29
|
2.81%
|
6
|
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
|
(CHRW)
|
7/3
|
0.61
|
97.54
|
2.50%
|
25
|
First Merchants Corporation
|
(FRME)
|
6/16
|
0.34
|
27.3
|
4.98%
|
12
|
Acushnet Holdings Corp.
|
(GOLF)
|
6/16
|
0.195
|
44.75
|
1.74%
|
7
|
Genuine Parts Company
|
(GPC)
|
7/3
|
0.95
|
157.21
|
2.42%
|
67
|
Houlihan Lokey, Inc.
|
(HLI)
|
6/15
|
0.55
|
88.65
|
2.48%
|
9
|
Hawkins, Inc.
|
(HWKN)
|
6/16
|
0.15
|
46.01
|
1.30%
|
19
|
LCI Industries
|
(LCII)
|
6/16
|
1.05
|
111.06
|
3.78%
|
7
|
L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
|
(LHX)
|
6/16
|
1.14
|
178.76
|
2.55%
|
22
|
Linde plc
|
(LIN)
|
6/16
|
1.275
|
356.21
|
1.43%
|
30
|
Middlefield Banc Corp.
|
(MBCN)
|
6/15
|
0.2
|
24.31
|
3.29%
|
5
|
Mercantile Bank Corporation
|
(MBWM)
|
6/14
|
0.33
|
26.77
|
4.93%
|
12
|
Open Text Corporation
|
(OTEX)
|
6/23
|
0.243
|
41.69
|
2.33%
|
10
|
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.
|
(PEBK)
|
6/15
|
0.19
|
17.3
|
4.39%
|
11
|
PepsiCo, Inc.
|
(PEP)
|
6/30
|
1.265
|
183.58
|
2.76%
|
51
|
Perrigo Company plc
|
(PRGO)
|
6/20
|
0.273
|
32.39
|
3.37%
|
21
|
Regions Financial Corporation
|
(RF)
|
7/3
|
0.2
|
17.78
|
4.50%
|
10
|
Waste Management, Inc.
|
(WM)
|
6/16
|
0.7
|
161.28
|
1.74%
|
20
Thursday Jun 1 (Ex-Div 6/2)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Analog Devices, Inc.
|
(ADI)
|
6/14
|
0.86
|
176.53
|
1.95%
|
21
|
Cass Information Systems, Inc.
|
(CASS)
|
6/15
|
0.29
|
39.25
|
2.96%
|
21
|
Commerce Bancshares, Inc.
|
(CBSH)
|
6/20
|
0.27
|
48.61
|
2.22%
|
55
|
Capital City Bank Group, Inc.
|
(CCBG)
|
6/20
|
0.18
|
29.99
|
2.40%
|
10
|
Equitable Holdings, Inc.
|
(EQH)
|
6/12
|
0.22
|
25.42
|
3.46%
|
6
|
McDonald's Corporation
|
(MCD)
|
6/20
|
1.52
|
286.04
|
2.13%
|
47
|
Monro, Inc.
|
(MNRO)
|
6/19
|
0.28
|
43.19
|
2.59%
|
18
|
NIKE, Inc.
|
(NKE)
|
7/5
|
0.34
|
107.51
|
1.26%
|
20
|
Old Republic International Corporation
|
(ORI)
|
6/15
|
0.245
|
24.77
|
3.96%
|
42
|
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
|
(SWK)
|
6/20
|
0.8
|
78.7
|
4.07%
|
55
Friday Jun 2 (Ex-Div 6/5)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Air Lease Corporation
|
(AL)
|
7/7
|
0.2
|
38.89
|
2.06%
|
11
|
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.
|
(IPG)
|
6/20
|
0.31
|
37.71
|
3.29%
|
11
|
PetMed Express, Inc.
|
(PETS)
|
6/12
|
0.3
|
14.87
|
8.07%
|
14
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
|
(ABR)
|
5/31
|
0.42
|
13.3%
|
Aflac Incorporated
|
(AFL)
|
6/1
|
0.42
|
2.6%
|
Assured Guaranty Ltd.
|
(AGO)
|
5/31
|
0.28
|
2.1%
|
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.
|
(AIT)
|
5/31
|
0.35
|
1.1%
|
ALLETE, Inc.
|
(ALE)
|
6/1
|
0.6775
|
4.5%
|
Atmos Energy Corporation
|
(ATO)
|
6/5
|
0.74
|
2.6%
|
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation
|
(AUB)
|
6/2
|
0.3
|
4.6%
|
American Water Works Company, Inc.
|
(AWK)
|
6/1
|
0.7075
|
2.0%
|
American States Water Company
|
(AWR)
|
6/1
|
0.3975
|
1.8%
|
Black Hills Corporation
|
(BKH)
|
6/1
|
0.625
|
4.1%
|
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.
|
(CCOI)
|
6/2
|
0.935
|
5.9%
|
Cognex Corporation
|
(CGNX)
|
6/2
|
0.07
|
0.5%
|
Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
|
(CHD)
|
6/1
|
0.2725
|
1.2%
|
Cummins Inc.
|
(CMI)
|
6/1
|
1.57
|
3.0%
|
CMS Energy Corporation
|
(CMS)
|
5/31
|
0.4875
|
3.4%
|
CNA Financial Corporation
|
(CNA)
|
6/1
|
0.42
|
4.6%
|
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.
|
(CNOB)
|
6/1
|
0.17
|
4.9%
|
ConocoPhillips
|
(COP)
|
6/1
|
0.51
|
2.0%
|
Carlisle Companies Incorporated
|
(CSL)
|
6/1
|
0.75
|
1.4%
|
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc.
|
(EBMT)
|
6/2
|
0.1375
|
4.5%
|
Enterprise Bancorp, Inc.
|
(EBTC)
|
6/1
|
0.23
|
3.3%
|
Entergy Corporation
|
(ETR)
|
6/1
|
1.07
|
4.4%
|
FirstCash, Inc.
|
(FCFS)
|
5/31
|
0.33
|
1.4%
|
First Mid Bancshares, Inc.
|
(FMBH)
|
6/1
|
0.23
|
3.7%
|
Gladstone Investment
|
(GAIN)
|
5/31
|
0.08
|
7.4%
|
Greene County Bancorp, Inc.
|
(GCBC)
|
5/31
|
0.07
|
1.0%
|
Global Water Resources, Inc.
|
(GWRS)
|
5/31
|
0.02483
|
2.6%
|
W.W. Grainger, Inc.
|
(GWW)
|
6/1
|
1.86
|
1.1%
|
Honeywell International Inc.
|
(HON)
|
6/2
|
1.03
|
2.1%
|
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.
|
(HTBI)
|
6/1
|
0.1
|
2.0%
|
IDACORP, Inc.
|
(IDA)
|
5/31
|
0.79
|
3.1%
|
Innospec Inc.
|
(IOSP)
|
5/31
|
0.69
|
1.5%
|
KLA Corporation
|
(KLAC)
|
6/1
|
1.3
|
1.1%
|
The Kroger Co.
|
(KR)
|
6/1
|
0.26
|
2.2%
|
Gladstone Land Corporation
|
(LAND)
|
5/31
|
0.046
|
3.6%
|
Landmark Bancorp, Inc.
|
(LARK)
|
5/31
|
0.21
|
4.1%
|
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
|
(LMAT)
|
6/1
|
0.14
|
0.9%
|
Lindsay Corporation
|
(LNN)
|
5/31
|
0.34
|
1.1%
|
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.
|
(LW)
|
6/2
|
0.28
|
1.0%
|
Matson, Inc.
|
(MATX)
|
6/1
|
0.31
|
1.7%
|
Microchip Technology Incorporated
|
(MCHP)
|
6/5
|
0.383
|
2.0%
|
Magna International Inc.
|
(MGA)
|
6/2
|
0.46
|
3.6%
|
MSCI Inc.
|
(MSCI)
|
5/31
|
1.38
|
1.2%
|
Middlesex Water Company
|
(MSEX)
|
6/1
|
0.3125
|
1.6%
|
National Instruments Corporation
|
(NATI)
|
5/31
|
0.28
|
1.9%
|
ONE Gas, Inc.
|
(OGS)
|
6/2
|
0.65
|
3.2%
|
Parker-Hannifin Corporation
|
(PH)
|
6/2
|
1.48
|
1.8%
|
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation
|
(PNW)
|
6/1
|
0.865
|
4.5%
|
Pool Corporation
|
(POOL)
|
5/31
|
1.1
|
1.3%
|
Postal Realty Trust, Inc.
|
(PSTL)
|
5/31
|
0.2375
|
6.6%
|
Phillips 66
|
(PSX)
|
6/1
|
1.05
|
4.4%
|
The Sherwin-Williams Company
|
(SHW)
|
6/2
|
0.605
|
1.1%
|
Selective Insurance Group, Inc.
|
(SIGI)
|
6/1
|
0.3
|
1.2%
|
The J. M. Smucker Company
|
(SJM)
|
6/1
|
1.02
|
2.8%
|
SJW Group
|
(SJW)
|
6/1
|
0.38
|
2.0%
|
Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.
|
(SMBC)
|
5/31
|
0.21
|
2.3%
|
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.
|
(SWX)
|
6/1
|
0.62
|
4.3%
|
Sensient Technologies Corporation
|
(SXT)
|
6/1
|
0.41
|
2.3%
|
Taitron Components Incorporated
|
(TAIT)
|
5/31
|
0.05
|
5.0%
|
TE Connectivity Ltd.
|
(TEL)
|
6/2
|
0.59
|
1.9%
|
Truist Financial Corporation
|
(TFC)
|
6/1
|
0.52
|
6.8%
|
United Parcel Service, Inc.
|
(UPS)
|
6/1
|
1.62
|
3.8%
|
Visa Inc.
|
(V)
|
6/1
|
0.45
|
0.8%
|
Washington Federal, Inc.
|
(WAFD)
|
6/2
|
0.25
|
3.7%
|
Walker & Dunlop, Inc.
|
(WD)
|
6/2
|
0.63
|
3.4%
|
WEC Energy Group, Inc.
|
(WEC)
|
6/1
|
0.78
|
3.6%
|
Essential Utilities, Inc.
|
(WTRG)
|
6/1
|
0.287
|
2.8%
|
Zoetis Inc.
|
(ZTS)
|
6/1
|
0.375
|
0.9%
In Case You Missed It
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
