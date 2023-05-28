Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
June 2023 Monthly

Marc Chandler
Summary

  • June is a pivotal month. The Federal Reserve began hiking rates in March 2022, and at the May meeting, Chair Powell indicated that a pause was possible.
  • The sharp rise in interest rates in May made for a challenging time for risk assets.
  • Emerging market currencies mostly fell in May.
  • Bannockburn's World Currency Index, a GDP-weighted basket of the currencies belonging to the dozen largest economies, fell by about 1.4% in May.

June 2023 calendar

alexsl

June is a pivotal month. The US debt-ceiling political drama cast a pall over sentiment even if it did not prevent the dollar from rallying or the S&P 500 and NASDAQ from setting new highs for the year. It is

Bannockburn World Currency Index

Marc Chandler
