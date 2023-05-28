Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BioXcel Therapeutics: Serenity III Part 1 Didn't Meet Primary Endpoints, Part 2 Will

May 28, 2023 9:07 PM ETBioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI)
Summary

  • BioXcel has just published the results of the first part of the Serenity III trial in which, although clinically good results, it has not been able to achieve statistically significant.
  • This first part of the trial has served the company to choose a more optimal dose for the second part.
  • The next results of Tranquility II in June constitute one of the main catalysts that BioXcel presents this year 2023.
  • Now is a good time to take positions, and I still keep my price target in the $40-$50 range for the next several months.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) has published top-line data from Serenity III part 1. Although the results have shown good clinical efficacy in patients with a very clear safety profile, they have not been statistically significant (p=0.0734). The market reacted that

Francisco Javier Garcia profile picture
Francisco Javier Garcia
1.2K Followers
More than 10 years in Biotech investment. Fundamental analysis. I am seeking for undervalued biotech for a +100% reward. Mind/long-term investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTAI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

