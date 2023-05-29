Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Orion Office REIT: Suggestivist Speaks

May 29, 2023 7:00 AM ETOrion Office REIT Inc. (ONL)
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Office REITs are yielding an average of 9.4% and the lowest P/FFO multiple (of 5.8x) compared with all other property sectors within the iREIT™ universe.
  • Orion Office REIT has dropped by almost 34% YTD and a whopping ~69% since it spun off from Realty Income in late 2021.
  • It was certainly a good decision for Realty Income to spin the office assets, especially in this “toxic” office environment.
  • However, Orion Office has been an extreme underperformer, and we're looking for answers.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, iREIT on Alpha. Learn More »

Portrait of pet French bulldog sitting on floor amongst colleagues working in modern creative office interior

FangXiaNuo/E+ via Getty Images

The office REIT sector has been crushed so far this year, down a whopping 30% YTD, with shares trading at a 51% discount (based on P/FFO) versus normal valuation multiples.

Office REITs are yielding an

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated with low confidence

Source: iREIT™

A screen shot of a chart Description automatically generated with low confidence

Source: iREIT™

A picture containing text, screenshot, diagram, plot Description automatically generated

Yahoo Finance

A picture containing text, human face, person, person Description automatically generated

ONL Investor Presentation

A picture containing text, human face, screenshot, person Description automatically generated

ONL Investor Presentation

A picture containing text, screenshot, diagram, line Description automatically generated

Yahoo Finance

A map of the united states Description automatically generated

ONL Investor Presentation

A picture containing text, font, screenshot, logo Description automatically generated

ONL Investor Presentation

A picture containing text, screenshot, font, line Description automatically generated

ONL Investor Presentation

A picture containing text, screenshot, font, number Description automatically generated

ONL Investor Presentation

A picture containing text, screenshot, number, font Description automatically generated

ONL Investor Presentation

A graph of expiration schedule Description automatically generated with low confidence

ONL Investor Presentation

A picture containing text, screenshot, number, font Description automatically generated

ONL Investor Presentation

A screenshot of a computer Description automatically generated with medium confidence

ONL Investor Presentation

A screenshot of a spreadsheet Description automatically generated with low confidence

Source: iREIT™

A picture containing text, line, screenshot, diagram Description automatically generated

FAST Graphs

A picture containing text, screenshot, number, font Description automatically generated

Source: iREIT™

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated with low confidence

FAST Graphs

A picture containing text, screenshot, number, font Description automatically generated

Source: iREIT™

A screenshot of a spreadsheet Description automatically generated with low confidence

Source: iREIT™

na

Yahoo Finance

na

Yahoo Finance

Get My New Book For Free!

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREIT, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and we recently added Prop Tech SPACs to the lineup. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus my FREE book.

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
110.25K Followers
Leader of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service For Safe and Reliable REIT Income

Brad Thomas is the CEO of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 100,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.

The WMR brands include: (1) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (2) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha), and (3) Wide Moat Research. He is also the editor of The Forbes Real Estate Investor

Thomas has also been featured in Barron's, Forbes Magazine, Kiplinger’s, US News & World Report, Money, NPR, Institutional Investor, GlobeStreet, CNN, Newsmax, and Fox. 

He is the #1 contributing analyst on Seeking Alpha in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 (based on page views) and has over 108,000 followers (on Seeking Alpha). Thomas is also the author of The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide (Wiley) and is writing a new book, REITs For Dummies. 

Thomas received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business/Economics from Presbyterian College and he is married with 5 wonderful kids. He has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and is one of the most prolific writers on Seeking Alpha. To learn more about Brad visit HERE.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ONL, O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.