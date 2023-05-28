Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FDVV: Shrinking 3.25% Dividend Yield, But An Optimistic Outlook

Summary

  • FDVV selects approximately 100 securities based on a proprietary dividend yield, dividend growth, and dividend payout ratio screen. Fees are 0.29%, and the ETF manages $1.5 billion in assets.
  • February's reconstitution improved the fund's quality but decreased its yield. Instead of FDVV's 3.81% trailing dividend yield, shareholders can expect 3.25% going forward.
  • The lower yield may be disappointing but I view it positively from a total returns perspective. Utilities stocks were removed entirely, and the ETF is a top performer in 2023.
  • Furthermore, FDVV has never been a bottom-quartile performer since its inception and is a leading dividend ETF this year as a result of these changes. I've upgraded my rating to a buy.
Hand choosing 4 stars on blue background - Good feedback concept

Ayman-Alakhras

Investment Thesis

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) underwent substantial changes in February, abandoning its reliance on the struggling Electric Utilities industry in favor of higher allocations to mega-cap stocks like Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (

FDVV vs. DIVB vs. SCHD Sector Exposures

Morningstar

FDVV Top Ten Holdings

Fidelity

FDVV Additions - Reconstitution Results

Portfolio Visualizer

FDVV Deletions - Reconstitution Results

Portfolio Visualizer

High Dividend ETF Annual Return Comparison

The Sunday Investor

FDVV vs. SCHD vs. DIVB Performance History

Portfolio Visualizer

FDVV vs. DIVB vs. SCHD Fundamentals By Company

The Sunday Investor

