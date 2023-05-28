Defensive DVY A Hold, Concerning Overweight To Utilities
Summary
- Dividend stocks underperform in 2023, with the iShares Select Dividend ETF down more than 9% YTD.
- DVY has a large overweight in the defensive Utilities sector and is an active bet against growth in favor of mid-cap value.
- The fund is currently at key support levels with weak momentum.
Dividend stocks feel left for dead this year. After producing strong relative performance in 2022 amid the tech selloff, this year’s rebound in growth equities has relegated value-oriented dividend blue chips to the backburner on investors’ radars. Putting some numbers to that, the high dividend yield factor is underperforming the S&P 500 by more than 13 percentage points YTD.
Factor Fallout: Dividend Stocks Sour in 2023
Further underscoring how poorly dividend yielders have traded in 2023, take a look at the below YTD ETF performance heat map. US large-cap growth funds are higher by 20% or more while the value style is about flat. One of the weakest returning dividend ETFs is the iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY). It is down more than 9% in 2023. I’m a hold on DVY due to poor momentum right now, but I will highlight key support that’s currently in play.
DVY: Among the Worst Broad ETFs YTD -9%
According to the issuer, DVY seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of relatively high dividend-paying U.S. equities. It offers broad exposure to broad-cap U.S. companies with a consistent history of dividends and access to 100 U.S. stocks with 5-year records of paying dividends.
DVY sports a modest 0.38% annual expense ratio and pays a high 3.9% trailing 12-month dividend yield. With total assets under management of $19.7 billion, it is among the largest dividend-theme funds traded. Average daily volume is high at nearly 600,000 shares (considering the $109 share price) while the 30-day median bid/ask spread is just four basis points; so tradeability is strong.
DVY’s standard deviation is 17% on a 3-year basis, slightly lower than that of the S&P 500. On valuation, the price-to-earnings ratio as of May 25, 2023, is low at 11.3. According to Morningstar, more than 70% of the DVY allocation is considered value. The growth style is weighted at just 1% with the balance in blend. So, factor-wise, it’s far out on the value side of the value-growth spectrum while the yield factor is of course high. Earnings quality is not strong given exposure to riskier parts of the market. It’s also notably mid-cap oriented with more than half the portfolio mid-cap or small-cap.
DVY: Portfolio & Factor Profiles
DVY has a massive overweight to the defensive Utilities sector, per iShares. Information Technology is just 4.4% of the portfolio (effectively, Utilities and IT swapped places in terms of weight compared to the breakdown of the S&P 500). Thus, the ETF is an active bet against growth in favor of defense.
DVY: Sector Breakdown
Seasonally, domestic dividend stocks tend to underperform the broader market from late May through the middle of July, so now may not be the most opportune time to establish a long position or add to DVY. Data from Equity Clock show that seasonal trends usually improve in Q3.
DVY Relative Performance Seasonality: Bearish June & Early July
The Technical Take
Dividend stocks have suffered after notching highs more than a year ago. The factor was en vogue last year, but strong selling pressure in the last four months has resulted in a test of the rising 200-week moving average. Notice in the chart below that DVY is near critical support. Not only is that long-term moving average in play, but the early 2020 peak of $107.36 is being tested again.
The fund held the 200-week last October and this past March, so I see the $105 to $109 zone as key. A break under that would imply further declines, perhaps in the $88 to $92 range. DVY is down 6 straight weeks – something it has not done in the last 4 years, so momentum is on the side of the bears. Overall, it is a concerning chart, but DVY is also right at key support.
DVY: Descending Triangle, Shares Near Critical Support
The Bottom Line
I am a hold on DVY. I like the valuation, but momentum is very weak with the fund. I’ll be watching the $105 to $109 area for long-term support.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.