Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FTI Consulting: Highly Regarded Firm With A Growth Trajectory

May 28, 2023 11:22 PM ETFTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN)
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
968 Followers

Summary

  • FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global firm that offers business advisory services to help clients manage change, mitigate risks, and resolve disputes.
  • Revenue has grown at a CAGR of 7%, driven by an expansion of its product suite, increased demand for consulting services, and recruitment of senior personnel.
  • FTI's margins are relatively attractive, with its corporate finance and technology departments outperforming in both growth and margins.
  • FTI is a highly regarded consulting firm that has the scope to grow and recruit talented personnel through its brand value.
  • FTI is trading at a large premium to its historical average, which in our view does not allow for upside.
Business colleagues in a meeting, or Financial advisor or lawyer with couple explaining options.

courtneyk

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • FTI is a quality consulting firm with a respected reputation.
  • Strong growth should continue as demand remains healthy and FTI continues to expand.
  • We like the CF and Tech departments, and they should support

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
968 Followers
We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.