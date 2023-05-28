Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Energy Recovery: A Lot Of Pressure To Justify The Valuation

May 28, 2023 11:43 PM ETEnergy Recovery, Inc. (ERII)
MJ Investing profile picture
MJ Investing
203 Followers

Summary

  • Energy Recovery has a bright future ahead as it strives to meet the demand for clean water supplies.
  • The market they operate in is highly likely to grow heavily in the coming years and this has resulted in an optimistic outlook by the company.
  • The valuation right now doesn't scream a deal, however, and I am worried there might be a severe correction if the company fails to meet expectations.

Water Treatment Plant at sunset

tuachanwatthana

Investment Summary

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) is a prominent company that specializes in energy solutions for industrial fluid flow applications. The company's flagship product is the highly acclaimed Pressure Exchanger technology. This ground-breaking innovation effectively harnesses pressure differentials to

Targets set by the company to meet

Revenue Targets (Investor Presentation)

Some highlights from the last report

Earnings Highlights (Earnings Report)

An overview of the market the company operates in

Market Overview (Investor Presentation)

Earnings estimates for the company

Earnings Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

The balance sheet from the last earnings report

Balance Sheet (Earnings Report)

The stock chart over the last 12 months

Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

MJ Investing profile picture
MJ Investing
203 Followers
I take a look at a variety of companies across several sectors. I like to dive deep and see what really makes a company a good investment compared competitors. Creating a long-term portfolio and managing it is always the goal.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.