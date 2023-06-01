Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Saying 'Yes' To The Apple Headset

Jun. 01, 2023 9:00 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)META, MSFT, RBLX, TSM4 Comments
Trading Places Research profile picture
Trading Places Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Apple Rumor Mill Industrial Complex is on overdrive. The persistent expectation is that we will see the new Apple AR/VR headset on June 5 at WWDC.
  • Apple says, “No” to most everything, but they said, “Yes” to the headset.
  • This is despite the fact that rumors portray it as expensive with a lot rough edges. I always await the actual device to pass judgement.
  • But Tim Cook said, “Yes” to the headset because he believes the long-term survival of the company depends on it. I agree.
  • If the rumored high price is true, then this will be a very low-volume product, with few network effects for partners, and will likely be portrayed as a failure. But so was Watch.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Long View Capital. Learn More »

Apple CEO Tim Cook Delivers Keynote At Annual Worldwide Developers Conference

Tim Cook at WWDC when it was still a live event.

Justin Sullivan

The Apple Rumor Mill Industrial Complex

The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rumor Mill Industrial Complex has been on overdrive lately, and the subject is the upcoming VR/AR headset:

Screenshot of Kagi search engine search on “apple headset”. There are many results

Kagi search screenshot

Steve Jobs in front of a slide with the 3 iPhone killer apps — music/video, phone, internet

iPhone launch video screenshot (Youtube)

Steve Jobs with a slide showing the 2006 crop of smartphones

iPhone launch video screenshot (Youtube)

Chart showing quadrupling of Apple's Wearables, etc segment since 2016

Apple earnings reports

This article was written by

Trading Places Research profile picture
Trading Places Research
9.41K Followers
Deep coverage of complex trends shaping the future with targeted portfolios

Confirmation Bias Is Your Enemy.

Tech and macro. Deep analysis of long term sectoral trends, and the opportunities arising from them. I promise not to bore you. Author of Long View Capital, a Marketplace service for long-term investors. Risk Factors: I am also wrong sometimes.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, MSFT, RBLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.