Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kroger Is Still A Buy If You Look For Long-Term Stability

May 29, 2023 1:28 AM ETThe Kroger Co. (KR)ACI
Khen Elazar profile picture
Khen Elazar
8.7K Followers

Summary

  • Shares of Kroger are attractively valued, unlike most consumer staples companies.
  • Kroger is not expected to show superb growth in the medium term.
  • Long-term investors should consider Kroger for the growth opportunities together with the margin of safety.

Supermarket Chain Kroger Post Strong Quarterly Earnings

Brandon Bell

Introduction

As an investor who invests mainly in dividend growth stocks, I always seek new opportunities to invest in income-producing assets, primarily equities. I often add to my existing positions when I find them attractive. I also use market volatility to my

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Fast Graphs Analysis

Fast Graphs

Fresh focus

Kroger Q4 Results

Digital focus

Kroger Q4 Results

Albertsons Acquisition

Kroger Website

This article was written by

Khen Elazar profile picture
Khen Elazar
8.7K Followers
Hi everyone, my name is Khen Elazar and I am 30 years old. I am investing in the stock market since I was 17 years old. I did it with the help and guidance of my Father who is an investment adviser. I used to invest in value and growth stocks, and in Israeli junk bonds. Over the past several years, I have been investing mainly in dividend growth stocks. I also enjoy reading and study new subjects. I am a political junkie and Sport enthusiast, mainly soccer and NBA.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WMT, TGT, KR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.