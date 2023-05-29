ismagilov/iStock via Getty Images

While the technology sector has been one of its six months in years, most stock market sectors have had a negative performance this year. Unsurprisingly, the Financials sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) has been near the bottom of the list, with a YTD loss of 6.1% due to declines in bank stocks. The "banking crisis" factor came, went, returned, and seems to have faded again over the past three weeks. At-risk banks, such as PacWest (PACW) and Western Alliance Bank (WAL), have recovered some losses after successfully increasing deposits and raising capital. On Monday, the White House and Republican negotiators came to a tentative debt ceiling agreement, lowering risk in the T-Bill market and extending the rally in most equities.

Valuations in the financial sector are lower than most. XLF currently trades at a lower "P/E" of 16X, with many banks trading at "P/E" ratios around 6X. These low valuations are attracting many dip-buying investors as XLF floats around the support level it has held for the past two years. Short-term Treasury rates have likely peaked, while long-term Treasury rates have been stable for the past six months. With these factors in mind, it appears to be an opportune time to take a closer look at the financial sector to determine whether it has returned to stability. If so, XLF could be a good discounted buying opportunity today. If not, XLF may be one of the market's most extensive "value traps" today.

Why Banking Troubles May Continue

Banks comprise the second largest segment in XLF at a quarter of its holdings. This industry has faced the greatest volatility within XLF; however, virtually all segments in it are ultimately tied to the fate of banks due to their position as liquidity providers. Further, as discussed in recent articles, many insurance companies (comprising 17% of XLF) faced related issues to banks due to immense asset-value losses on securities positions. Additionally, some capital markets stocks, such as Schwab, operate as banks, while virtually all financial stocks have some Treasuries holdings.

I warned investors about the potential risks regarding excessive Treasuries exposure in 2021 and the related impending liquidity and solvency risks last year. In my view, this "crisis" is fundamentally not due to the media attention that triggered deposit declines in certain banks but banks' poor allocation of depositor funds into ultra-low yielding Treasury securities. Combined with the impact QE and QT have on the money supply (and therefore bank deposits), it was, to me, virtually certain that many banks would struggle with solvency and liquidity issues this year. However, it is true that increases in media attention certainly accelerate this inevitable set of financial problems.

Investors interested in XLF must understand the risks facing banks and related financial stocks today. The first risk stems from the fact that none of the significant issues in 2008 were ever fixed, which is an excessively high debt-to-GDP level overall. Since ~2010, there has been a decline in private debt-to-GDP (primarily household) but an equal increase in public debt-to-GDP, while overall debt-to-GDP remains slightly higher at ~358%. See below:

Data by YCharts

Financial analysts generally believe that banks today are healthier due to the Basel Accords and related rules that limit banks' exposure to private market debt. However, these rules also encouraged financial institutions to take on excessive public market debt (i.e., Treasury securities) by giving them no weighting in leverage calculations. This issue was extended in 2020 when US Fed and its global peers pursued immense money supply expansion to allow for substantial government deficits. In 2020, the Federal Reserve encouraged banks to aid in this process by allowing financial institutions to exclude Treasury securities from their leverage ratios. Accordingly, banks and related companies invested heavily in long-term Treasury securities at excessively low-interest rates of around 1%.

The inflation triggered by those policies has caused long-term interest rates to rise significantly, causing record declines in long-term Treasury (and most "low risk" long-term bonds) last year. Further, because of the chronic increase in core inflation, the Federal Reserve must maintain high-interest rates allowing its balance sheet to decline, causing the total money supply to reverse, inevitably straining bank deposits. See below:

Data by YCharts

Changes in total US bank deposits closely track changes to the M2 money supply, which is falling due to the Fed's balance sheet run-off. Further, these data roughly follow banks' Treasury and agency securities-to-deposit ratios, which have risen tremendously since 2014 due to the Basel Accords rule changes. This ratio is sliding today as banks look to reduce Treasuries exposure due to losses and growing liquidity needs due to falling deposits. Relatedly, the overall leverage in banks is falling today as they seek reduced exposure; however, it is still higher than before the 2008 financial crisis.

Data by YCharts

Overall, since 2008, very little has changed regarding financial institutions' overall health and stability. Instead, most risks have been transferred from the private sector (subprime debt, etc.) to the public sector (Treasuries, agency-MBS), with those assets generally being excluded or underweight in popular bank risk measures such as the "CET1 ratio". For example, Silicon Valley Bank had one of the highest CET1 ratios on the market, making it appear relatively healthy, mainly due to extreme exposure to Treasury securities.

The fact is that, after accounting for unrealized losses on Treasuries and other "low risk" long-term bonds, most banks' true equity is below the 6% threshold to assets. If banks saw their liquidity grow, this would not be an issue as they can hold those securities to maturity and, in normal circumstances, have very little chance of default risk (though that may be changing). However, because the total money supply is falling quickly (due to high rates and QT), bank deposits are generally trending lower, squeezing their available liquidity and forcing those without liquidity to sell Treasuries at significant losses.

Other banks, such as Western Alliance Bank, restore liquidity by using the Federal Reserve's discount window or aggressively increasing deposit account rates to 4-5%+. Such measures temporarily reduce crisis risks in banks but do not stop the overarching negative trend in the availability of money (or M2 money supply). Further, these measures dramatically increase interest costs for banks, likely hampering their net interest margins due to immense yield curve inversion today.

In my view, investors should not stop the current banking challenges to end until QT ends and interest rates begin to fall. Until then, banks, and related financials, will inevitably face a tightening liquidity environment that causes an increasing amount of unrealized losses to be realized, dramatically lowering their book values. The cycle of media attention and public fears can accelerate or de-accelerate this trend, but the overarching trend is ultimately tied to Federal Reserve policy. Further, even if the Federal Reserve returns to a stimulative policy outlook (which is unlikely given core inflation today), the core long-term risks in financials will not end until total debt-to-GDP falls significantly; however, as we've seen since 2008, impacts of this more significant risk factor may still be delayed for years.

Assessing Forward Risks to Financials

I do not believe banks are undervalued today despite their low "P/E" ratios since most are trading far above their net asset value following the immense depreciation of bond securities values last year. Any measures banks can take to offset that issue will lower their forward profitability, such as increasing savings account rates or borrowing via the Fed's deposit window. This issue is essential for banks in XLF, most insurance companies, and many capital markets firms, impacting around 60% of XLF constituents.

Further, XLF is market cap weighted, so it will inevitably sell losers and buy winners. This could reduce its risk of exposure to banks. Still, it will also lower XLF's upside potential if we see a significant decline in Treasury rates (the necessary factor for immediate solvency risks to fade). In fact, that threat may be growing as Treasury rates increase amid a reversal in selling pressure and the immense yield curve inversion. See below:

Data by YCharts

If Treasury rates break back above 4%, financial companies will face even more considerable unrealized securities losses. This rate has increased again over the past month amid a new wave of selling pressure on bonds. Likely multiple factors are pushing long-term bonds lower. For one, stocks have risen dramatically over the past month, and the two are inversely correlated; as investors buy stocks, they often sell bonds. Secondly, US and overseas investors may be looking to reduce exposure to Treasuries due to the potential downgrade risk associated with the debt ceiling issue. The recent deal mitigates this risk, but I believe there will be a lasting negative impact due to a loss in overseas confidence in the US.

Thirdly, as the US raises its debt limit, the Treasury will likely need to issue around $500B to $700B in extra Treasury securities to restore its balance sheet deterioration this year (based on the annual deficit and the months behind on debt increases). That is a comparatively large liquidity demand on banks, given their tightening liquidity situation. Such a significant increase in selling pressure on Treasuries (through extra auctions) may cause them to lose more value over the coming months. I believe this may be the most significant adverse culprit on Treasuries today since real rates are rising while the inflation expectation rate is flat. Of course, a slight increase in crude oil prices would likely push the inflation outlook higher, further negatively impacting Treasury prices. Through this mechanism, a new OPEC+ output cut may be a largely unknown negative catalyst for banks.

Of course, we must remember that financials are having significant issues without a recession occurring. Many historically strong recession indicators today exist, such as the inverted yield curve, the contracting manufacturing PMI, consumer sentiment, and rising credit card defaults. See below:

Data by YCharts

I believe significant overseen risks in US household financial stability could lead to a more considerable increase in defaults later this year. A recession is a crucial catalyst that may trigger this, requiring a rise in unemployment. Of course, while a recession would likely cause banks' loan losses to soar, it could aid their unrealized losses by triggering a decline in Treasury rates. However, that would require a significant decrease in core inflation, which may not occur if supply-side strains remain a factor, depending mainly on import prices and supply availability from foreign countries.

The Bottom Line

Overall, the set of risks facing financial stocks does not mean a large crash in XLF is inevitable. That said, I firmly believe the current set of risks is the most significant in the past fourteen years. Today, financials face recession risks, inflation strains, increased asset value volatility, and poor solvency and liquidity profiles. Fundamentally, I believe the risk is greatly extended because the Federal Reserve likely cannot support financials as it had in 2008 or 2020 due to broader inflation issues. Many analysts and investors may be greatly overvaluing financial stocks today because of a remaining belief in protection from the Federal Reserve. While such stimulus efforts are possible, I do not believe they can be as significant as in 2020 without creating a much larger inflation issue.

In my opinion, very few segments of XLF are "low risk" today. Around half of the fund is directly exposed to the solvency and liquidity risks associated with the fixed-income bond market and a potential default increase. Others, such as financial services companies like Visa (V), S&P Global (SPGI), and BlackRock (BLK), do not carry as sizeable direct exposure but will still lose growth should a recession or bank issue trigger a more considerable decline in financial market activity and stability. These stocks that lack direct risk exposure often trade at much higher valuations with "P/E" ratios around 20X, so a decline in sales or EPS growth outlook could negatively impact their stock prices as they lose their high growth premiums. In general, XLF's exposure to these "high valuation" stocks is rising today as its market-cap weighing shifts it against many bank and insurance stocks.

Overall, I believe XLF is a solid short opportunity with significant downside potential in the event of a recession or a larger increase in long-term interest rates. The depth of that downside is challenging to assess due to high leverage or high valuations in most of XLF's constituents. That said, considering XLF remains within the $30-$40 range it has held since 2021 despite a significant increase in negative catalysts, I believe it is likely to break below the $30 support level and at least return to its pre-COVID price range ($15-$30).

Put options are a decent way to bet against the ETF with defined risk since its implied volatility is back at the 17th percentile today, meaning they're historically cheap despite the recent negative headwinds. XLF's borrowing costs are negligible, as relatively few are betting against the broader financials sector today. Of course, there are critical risks in betting against XLF today. A decline in recession risks would aid XLF, but not likely not too significantly since it has fallen little as that risk has grown. A significant decrease in long-term Treasury rates and inflation would also aid XLF by reducing risks in exposed stocks. Lastly, a sizeable dovish pivot from the Federal Reserve that does not come with increased loan default rates would also improve XLF's stability. In my view, none of those potentials are likely; however, my bearish thesis depends significantly upon them.