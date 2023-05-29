Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Union Pacific: Revenue And Safety Headwinds Present Ongoing Challenges

May 29, 2023 1:42 AM ETUnion Pacific Corporation (UNP)
Summary

  • Exposure to the economic cycle will weigh on Union Pacific's top line despite pockets of growth in certain end markets.
  • Lower fuel prices should aid in a lower operating ratio.
  • Recent derailments by other railroads and new rail safety legislation pose profitability risk, particularly as Union Pacific embraces precision scheduled railroading (PSR) to hasten operations.
  • Valuation seems relatively high compared to historical and relative standards; however, sustained value will support higher share price over long run.

Union Pacific Railroad Post Flat Quarterly Earnings, Signaling Slowness And Inflationary Impacts On Economy

Brandon Bell/Getty Images News

About a month ago, I wrote about Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH), an industrial resilient to macroeconomic downturn due to its end markets and diversification. In contrast, Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) can sometimes be viewed

US Housing Starts; annualized change in residential buildings that began construction during given month.

US Housing Starts; annualized change in residential buildings that began construction during given month.

I am a junior at the University of Southern California, studying Mathematics/Economics with a minor in Mathematical Finance. I have previously interned in credit research and fixed-income investments. My interest in investing began in 2021, and I primarily focus on analzying potentially undervalued companies in the consumer staples, consumer discretionary, and industrials space.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UNP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

