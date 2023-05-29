Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (LWLG) CEO Hosts Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript)

May 29, 2023 12:43 AM ETLightwave Logic, Inc. (LWLG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.75K Followers

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) Annual Shareholder Meeting May 25, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Lebby - Chief Executive Officer

James Marcelli - President, Chief Operating Officer and Secretary

Wendy C. Shiba - Inspector of Election, Appointed representative of Broadridge Financial Solutions

Conference Call Participants

(Transcript provided to Seeking Alpha by the company.)

Michael Lebby

This concludes the formal part of the annual meeting, and the formal portion of the annual meeting of Shareholders is adjourned.

I will now provide you with a brief Management presentation. The Management presentation will remain posted on our website for a period of time after the meeting.

Unidentified Company Representative

With that, appreciation here from the Shareholders following the [Indiscernible] specialty announcement this morning (ph).

Michael Lebby

Thank you very much.

Okay. Now is the fun part. We'll get to the Management presentation. It gives me great pleasure to give you a Management update. As most people are probably aware, we had a press release come out this morning, and I see a lot of smiling faces. Somebody said to me earlier this morning, are you smiling? Well, I'm smiling and this is a really good day for us. Let's get to the presentation.

Obviously, we're a Public Company, so we have a Safe Harbor slide. The outline of the presentation today is what we do, some market dynamics, the market opportunity, competition and partnering, commercial strategy and activity, Investor and public relations and then I'll summarize. After summary, we can open up for Q&A.

What do we do? This is a slide that is new from my presentation. We make Perkinamine electro-optic polymers. As you can see from this slide, the polymers get aligned through a voltage, but they start off on this slide here. These are the chromophores that we start with, with some chemical symbols. We turn those

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.