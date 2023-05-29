Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CBL & Associates Properties: Back In The Game But Far From Winning It

Daniel P. Varga profile picture
Daniel P. Varga
908 Followers

Summary

  • CBL Properties experienced increased portfolio occupancy by 150 basis points to 89.8% in Q1 2023 as compared to 88.3% YoY.
  • The decrease in same-center NOI and FFO per share, along with declining tenant sales per square foot, suggest that challenges persist.
  • The company has been trading between 1.45x and 2.3x its book value since the pandemic shock. At the moment, it trades at 2.02x its book value.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) is back in the game but far from winning it. The Q1 earnings report showed mixed results with growth in occupancy rates and rents, but declining NOI, FFO per share, and tenant sales indicate ongoing

CBL Property portfolio

CBL Property portfolio (1st Quarter 2023

CBL Occupancy Rates

CBL Occupancy Rates (invest.cblproperties.com)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Started investing more than 10 years ago. Mainly focusing on Large-Caps and occasional story stock. In addition, I am a regular buyer and analyzer of REITs, mREITS, and asset managers. I also have a dividend-focused portfolio with an investment horizon of 15 to 25 years. Follow me for comparison articles such as AAL vs. LUV or USB vs. C.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

