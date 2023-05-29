Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Synchrony Financial: 9.4% Yielding Bond Mispriced From Industry Crisis

May 29, 2023 2:47 AM ETSynchrony Financial (SYF), SYF.PA
Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
Summary

  • Synchrony Financial is a depositor institution that specializes in credit card lending.
  • The bank issued new debt earlier this year that sold off along with the regional bank stocks.
  • Based on the bank's operating performance and risk management, I think the bonds are a good play here.

Close Up Photo Of Woman Hands Paying With Credit Card In A Home Decor Store

miniseries

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is a depositor bank that specializes in consumer lending. Earlier this year, the company issued 7.25% coupon bonds maturing in 2033. During the regional banking crisis, the bonds sold off and after a brief recovery, sold off again following the failure

Synchrony Financial 2033 Bond Information

FINRA

Synchrony Financial 2033 Bond Information

FINRA

Synchrony Financial Net Interest income

SEC 10-Q

Synchrony Financial Balance Sheet

SEC 10-Q

Synchrony Financial Interest Bearing Liabilities

SEC 10-Q

Synchrony Financial Net Interest Margin

SEC 10-Q

Synchrony Financial Charge Offs

SEC 10-Q

Synchrony Financial Liquidity

SEC 10-Q

Synchrony Financial Deposits by Maturity

SEC 10-Q

Synchrony Financial Bond Debt Detail

SEC 10-Q

About My Writing: I am currently focused on income investing through either common shares, preferred shares, or bonds.  I will occasionally break away and write about the economy at large or a special situation involving a company I've been researching in. I target two articles per week for publication on Monday and Tuesday.About My Background: Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own Synchrony Financial bonds maturing in 2033.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

