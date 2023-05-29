Userba011d64_201

Artificial Intelligence [AI] is easily one of the hottest topics of the year so far, and has conjured profitable opportunities for both corporations and individual investors. For example, NVIDIA (NVDA) is accelerating towards a $1T market capitalization and is all over the news after being catalyzed by AI-centered hype. NVDA is still only one subject of the ongoing AI rally. Investors are concurrently raving over tech giants like Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG), and Apple (AAPL) that are pouring capital into AI investments and developments. Evidently, AI has shown everyone thus far that its possibilities are virtually limitless. Given that AI still has room to grow, the rate the First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) a Buy.

As great a prospect of limitless possibilities was, many realized that as a result, its risks were of equal caliber. As a result, AI regulations have been a topic of discussion for the last few months. I actually addressed this prospect in a previous article on the ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (THNQ). Over a month after my coverage on THNQ, ChatGPT’s creator Sam Altman called for widespread regulation of generative AI in consideration of its many possible risks to humanity. Though I rated ROBT a Buy, I still plan to watch it hawkishly.

AI’s growth has become so sudden and quick that its movement almost resembles that of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) during its initial booms. That being said, I believe strict regulation towards AI could be beneficial in the coming periods. Regulations could stabilize the AI industry, dampening its volatility and providing a better understanding of this system and its capabilities.

Strategy

ROBT tracks the Nasdaq CTA Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Index and uses a full replication technique. This index consists of companies affiliated with the industries of AI and robotics. Said companies are classified as either engagers, enablers, or enhancers of AI and robotics. Companies of each classification comprise 65%, 25%, and 15% of the benchmark, respectively. Within these classifications, companies are equally-weighted. The same institutions are also required to have a market capitalization of at least $250mm as well as a minimum three-month average daily dollar trading volume of no less than $3mm.

Holdings Analysis

This ETF invests mainly in technology companies, which comprise just a short a third of the entire fund. Industrials and consumer cyclicals take up the next most, but the two together still don’t even make up a third of ROBT.

Seeking Alpha

Holdings within ROBT reside mainly in the United States, which accounts for slightly over half of this ETF’s geographical representation. Non-United States locations are numerous in ROBT, with not one comprising more than 15%.

etf.com

Not one single stock in ROBT accounts for more than 2% of the whole portfolio, and the top 10 holdings account for just over 20% of this ETF.

Seeking Alpha

ROBT’s multitudinous and equally-weighted holdings could become a silver lining in the coming periods as AI growth accelerates, but also becomes more erratic and unpredictable.

Artificial Intelligence Growth Forecast

AI has one of the stronger growth forecasts of any industry in 2023, which could take ROBT far in the coming years.

Statista

As seen in the chart above, the AI industry could reach roughly $1.8T in revenue by the end of the decade with a CAGR of almost 40%.

OpenAI’s Meeting With Congress

Sam Altman Calls For Regulation On His Own Invention

Sam Altman, the founder of OpenAI, recently appeared in congress and assessed the potential risks of generative AI like OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Altman called for regulation of this new uncannily-humanoid system, and also claimed that OpenAI could cease activity in Europe if risks begin to prevail. The potential benefits of AI likely weigh just as heavily as the potential dangers, which investors may want to consider as AI gains momentum all around the globe.

Artificial Intelligence Regulation As The Greater Good For Investors

Without adequate regulation, speculators and irrationally-enthusiastic traders could well pump AI to the moon without actually knowing its true nature, let alone its potential limitations and threats. Therefore, AI regulation may momentarily decrease AI deployment and operations, but in the long-term keep many safe and rational.

Mid and Large-Caps Supercharged By Artificial Intelligence

Palantir Technology

Palantir (PLTR) has recently accelerated in response to AI growth. Though growth as fast as this might warrant concern in some, I believe PLTR is one for the long-term.

Yahoo Finance

Palantir’s AI Platform [AIP] is likely to be a generous contribution to the AI market and companies that seek to benefit from this new technology. AIP allows clients to safely deploy large language models (LLMs) on their private network with full control. For example, this technology is already used by Cisco (CSCO), HCA Healthcare (HCA), and Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY). Though PLTR is not held within ROBT, more robotics and AI companies may increasingly partner with PLTR and benefit from its services.

Marvell Technology

Marvell (MRVL) is one of the newer players in the AI rally. This company recently soared after disclosing that their AI-related revenues are expected to double during the next two fiscal years. This recent boom is depicted below.

Yahoo Finance

This explosive movement could be due for correction in the short-term. In the long-term however, I believe MRVL could develop a strong foundation with the help of AI momentum.

Long-Term Concerns and Potential Pitfalls

Labor Market Disruption

The ability for AI to shake the labor market has come to greater light recently after Altman’s congressional encounter. AI as well as AI-powered industrial robots may pose fewer liabilities compared to human workers and also have greater precision and consistency. With this in mind, generative AI in particular may replace jobs in the fields of software automation, accounting, and visual arts sooner rather than later. Furthermore, JPMorgan (JPM) recently disclosed their very own IndexGPT, a ChatGPT-like system for picking securities to fit clients’ needs. Generative AI is therefore not just capable of replacing monotonous, quantitative-based jobs, but even more procyclical and relationship-based ones like financial advisory services. With time, excessive disruption to the job market could bring down the broader economy and also fuel incentives to revolt against AI.

Existential Hazards

Strong regulations towards AI may in the long-term incentivize illegalities and maneuvering around said regulations. It has before been proven banning something or strictly-regulating it actually makes it more powerful and attractive to deviants and criminals. This could make AI a breeding ground for ethical and existential dilemmas. For example, illegal, unregulated development of AI could allow this system to eventually improve itself and create its own values, which could differ from that of humans. This would not only raise ethical concerns, but also safety concerns in the event that AI were to prioritize its own well-being and survival over serving the humans that allowed it to do so in the first place.

Conclusion

AI still has room to run despite how far it has already come, and the appropriate regulations could allow this system to become more stable and less speculative in nature. Though heavy scrutiny may sound as if it’s meant to limit an industry's profitability, I believe it could very much be on investors’ side in this scenario. In the long-term, I think time will bring prolific and fruitful corporate activity to the AI industry. Now may be the time to start watering this seed. I rate ROBT a Buy.