ROBT: What Artificial Intelligence Regulation Means For Investors

William Morton
Summary

  • ROBT invests in artificial intelligence and robotics companies around the world.
  • Artificial Intelligence has become quite a lucrative business this year, but its endless potential has become a reason for concern.
  • Regulation is likely to become a crucial aspect of artificial intelligence going forward for the sake of preventing singularity.
  • I rate ROBT a Buy, as I believe the appropriate regulations could make the artificial intelligence market a more stable, attractive investment going forward.

Chatbot Chat with AI, Artificial Intelligence. man using technology smart robot AI, artificial intelligence by enter command prompt for generates something, Futuristic technology transformation.

Artificial Intelligence [AI] is easily one of the hottest topics of the year so far, and has conjured profitable opportunities for both corporations and individual investors. For example, NVIDIA (NVDA) is accelerating towards a $1T

ROBT sector composition

ROBT geographical composition

ROBT Top 10 holdings

Artificial intelligence (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/AI' title='C3.ai, Inc.'>AI</a>) market size worldwide in 2021 with a forecast until 2030

Palantir Technology Price Trend

Marvell Technology Price Trend

William Morton
I am an undergraduate student at Duke University studying Behavioral Sciences and Economics. I write about both undiscovered and widely-followed ETFs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

