HIBL: Technology Fund In Disguise

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.01K Followers

Summary

  • HIBL provides 3x 1-day returns of the S&P 500 High Beta Index.
  • Daily rebalancing of exposures can introduce significant tracking errors over the long run.
  • The HIBL is really just a technology fund in disguise, as 45% of the underlying index is invested in the technology sector.
  • Given my concerns regarding the emerging AI bubble, I will pass on the HIBL ETF.

Roller Coaster

Claudiad

I came across the Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:HIBL) while screening for top performing funds that were not related to information technology. While I appreciate the transformative impact of artificial intelligence ("AI"), I feel the

HIBL partial list of holdings

Figure 1 - HIBL partial list of holdings (Author created with data from direxion.com)

Positive convexity in action

Figure 2 - Positive convexity in action (Seeking Alpha)

Profits can disappear quickly on levered ETFs

Figure 3 - Profits can disappear quickly on levered ETFs (Seeking Alpha)

Many non-technology related sectors are trading at or near 2023 lows

Figure 4 - Many non-technology related sectors are trading at or near 2023 lows (stockcharts.com)

HIBL index top holdings and sector allocation

Figure 5 - HIBL index top holdings and sector allocation (direxion.com)

HIBL's performance becomes much less impressive when viewed in right lens

Figure 6 - HIBL's performance becomes much less impressive when viewed in right lens (Seeking Alpha)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

