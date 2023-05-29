kali9/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

The decision to not invest in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) previously due to concerns about profit-taking price actions was right - TEX share price corrected from mid-50s to mid-40s after my previous post. I believe the stock is now in a much more attractive valuation after the 1Q23 results, and with valuation at 6x forward EBITDA (2.8x below its long-term historical average). I thought TEX's 1Q23 results were fantastic, especially the increased guidance for sales and margins and the significantly higher EPS than expected. In 1Q23, operating margin grew strongly as a result of strong demand across both divisions and cost-cutting measures. Management's qualitative remarks on demand in final markets are similarly optimistic for both North America and Europe. Overall, I am changing my recommendation from neutral to a buy.

Demand/backlog

As I have stated before (in my previous post), my opinion on the demand cycle has not changed. Since dealer stock is low and fleets are getting up there in age, strong demand for TEX has persisted. In particular for aged fleets that got their replacement cycle delayed will now be tailwinds for TEX. The fact that management has acknowledged the continued vitality of the rental market lends credence to my belief that there are still segments of the market delaying the replacement cycle. When viewed through a more optimistic lens, the delay in replacement cycle may actually be beneficial, as TEX is still hampered by supply chain issues. TEX current backlog stands at $4.1 billion, which is still roughly 3x higher than its normalized levels. As such, even if customers were to come to TEX, TEX will not be able to translate this demand into sales as fast as it should. The good thing is, there has been no evidence of push-outs or cancellations in TEX's order books. The continued disruptions in the supply chain are also reflected in the fact that TEX's Hospital inventories rose to $48 million in 1Q. Fortunately, things are looking up and I expect it to continue to do so. Although production units are still lower than they were before the pandemic, there has been some improvement in the supply base with regards to on-time deliveries.

Guidance

Management confidence to increase FY23 guidance is definitely a positive takeaway. For revenue, the new guidance calls for a range of $4.8 billion to $5 billion ($200 million higher than prior guide at the mid point), and margins are expected to come in at 10.7% (20bps higher than prior guide). With regards to cadence, AWP sales should remain stable in 2/3Q, but then decline sequentially in 4Q due to fewer production days and lower volume at the end of the year. While overall margins improved, the AWP division's margins will take a hit this year because of manufacturing inefficiencies related to the relocation to Mexico's Monterrey facility. With the relocation to the new Monterrey facility having begun in March, I anticipate this margin headwind to become more pronounced in 2H23.

My outlook

Looking ahead, I believe management has the necessary execution capabilities to continue delivering as promised. In the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference, management has specifically mentioned about their focus in growing organically but with opportunistic M&A to drive the business towards the FY27 goals. For M&A, I expect management to leverage its position to extend itself into adjacent markets such as environmental, aggregates, and utilities businesses, which will further expand the TAM and reduce cyclicality in the business. The latter is an important point as the more diversified TEX is, in terms of end-markets, the better it can be at managing margins during a down cycle. In the conference, management mentioned that they are targeting decremental margins of 25% or less in a downturn. Overall, my outlook for TEX remains positive. It is only a matter of time before the supply chain eases and TEX will be able to rundown its elevated backlog. This backlog rundown coupled with M&As should result in TEX enjoying a short-term acceleration on earnings against easy comps, which will reflect very well on a headline basis.

Valuation

When I last wrote about TEX, the stock was trading around its 10-year average of 8.8x forward EBITDA. Because of the stock price correction, the stock is now trading at 6x, which is 1 standard deviation below the average. I believe the stock is currently undervalued. In my model (based on consensus figures), a positive re-rate in multiples will be the primary driver of stock upside. As the scenario I mentioned above comes to fruition (backlog rundown + M&A deals result in strong acceleration in growth), I expect the market to attach a premium to where it is trading today. However, I do not expect it to return to 8.8x because growth in FY24 will face tough FY23 comps.

own calculations

Conclusion

I have revised my recommendation from neutral to a buy. The 1Q23 results were impressive, with increased sales and margins, along with higher-than-expected EPS. The demand cycle for TEX remains strong due to low dealer stock and aged fleets in. Looking ahead, I have a positive outlook for TEX, expecting improved supply chain conditions, backlog reduction, and strategic M&A to drive growth and margin.