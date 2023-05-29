Akaka Images

Investment Thesis

PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD) is one largest e-commerce companies in China. The business continues to plow ahead and invest in its growth opportunities. The biggest takeaway from this quarterly result has to be just how profitable the business already is, despite PDD aggressively investing in its future growth projects.

I believe that looking out to 2024, PDD is priced at approximately 16x next year's free cash flows. Readers won't find too many rapidly growing commerce businesses priced at 16x forward free cash flows. PDD is truly unique.

Why PDD? Why Now?

PDD is more than just an e-commerce platform. As a Westerner, I still find its social shopping experience perplexing. With PDD users can invite friends to form teams and group buy and get lower product prices by shopping in bulk.

PDD grew rapidly in scale by providing its products at a very large discount. In fact, that was the part of reason why for a long period of time, this stock was so cheaply valued, as investors were unsure of whether PDD would ever be able to raise its prices, without losing customers' loyalty.

And true to its origins, PDD wanted to make crystal clear to investors during its earnings call that it's still very actively investing in its future growth opportunities.

There were many quotes I could have highlighted from the earnings call to back my assertion that PDD is determined to reinvest its capital into future growth, so here's one:

[...] We have very clear long-term strategies, and we see many areas to further improve. We're executing these strategies with determination. We will continue to nurture the development of healthy, more savings and better services platform ecosystem. We firmly believe our patient investment can generate value for consumers, sellers and the platform ecosystem. Feedback from consumers and sellers also make us more determined in seeking quality development. So we plan to further step up our long-term investment.

With that in mind, let's now turn to discuss PDD's financials and its valuation.

Revenue Growth Rates Positively Astound

PDD revenue growth rates

PDD put out such a strong revenue growth rate that I found myself reading and re-reading its figures. I've followed PDD for years, so I've come to know what kind of surprises this PDD delivers.

But even with this context in mind, I was positively astounded. I fully recognize that PDD had an easier comparison with the prior year's quarter. But even with that consideration in mind, I believe that PDD's normalized and sustainable CAGR is higher than 20%.

Recall, on an FX-neutral basis, PDD's revenue growth rates were up 58% y/y. The figures I highlight above are GAAP revenue figures. But it's important to also consider what its growth rates are putting aside FX changes.

Profitability Profile Jumps Past Expectations

PDD's non-GAAP operating profits jumped 130% y/y. The business is now reporting non-GAAP profitability of more than $1 billion per quarter. Let me put this figure into perspective.

Even including management's SBC expenses, PDD's GAAP operating profits are now clearing the $1 billion hurdle.

As a comparison, Amazon's (AMZN) most mature e-commerce segment, North America reported $800 million in operating income during the same period. Now, plainly, Amazon's money-maker is AWS and that's responsible for the majority of its market cap.

But keep in mind that even now, Amazon's International commerce business is still unprofitable.

AMZN Q1 2023

And I fully recognize that the narrative is that Amazon is investing for growth. But the point I'm making with PDD is that it too is absolutely determined to invest in its growth operations.

But it has managed to figure out a way to ensure that it's profitable and viable in the first instance, and only then investing in its growth opportunities.

The one blemish in the quarter is that PDD's cash flows from operations didn't line up with its income statement. That being said, one can look back over prior periods and see that PDD's cash flows very much match its income statement, it's just that there's some seasonality to its cash flows.

In my prior analysis a few weeks ago I said:

[...] if were to assume that PDD's free cash flow would only grow by 20% y/y in 2023 that would mean that PDD's free cash flow would reach $4.6 billion. This would put the stock at very approximately 20x forward free cash flow.

Today I believe that my original estimate was too conservative. We already know that PDD has already cleared $1.2 billion of non-GAAP operating profits. Consequently, given its current momentum, I believe that it's very possible that in 2023, PDD's free cash flow would reach $5.1 billion, rather than the $4.6 billion I previously estimated.

What's more, since we are already halfway through 2023, it makes more sense to consider what 2024 looks like. Again, if we assume that PDD's free cash flows grow by just 20% over 2023, that would put PDD on a path toward $6.1 billion.

This leaves PDD priced at 16x next year's free cash flows.

The Bottom Line

PDD does carry the China-risk factor, but that insight has already been over-discounted into the share price many times over.

I believe that anytime a business is priced at less than 20x forward free cash flow and growing substantially faster than 20% CAGR, there's an opportunity to be rewarded by being patient.

Now, as I've alluded to throughout, the main risk to this investment is how investors' appetite to invest in China waxes and wanes.

When investors are particularly risk-averse, no matter how cheap a business becomes, investors will continue to eschew it. But I believe that at some point, the market is a weighing machine and that valuations do approximate intrinsic value. And PDD clearly has a lot of intrinsic value.