Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen

Update to thesis: DUPLEX readout and Q1 2023 earnings

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) has recently announced its financial outcomes for the first quarter of 2023, $3m of FILSPARI sales during Q1 2023, and phase 3 2-year data of the FSGS phase 3 DUPLEX study. In 2H 2023, we believe the key focus should be on a) the short-term sales ramp of FILSPARI (Q2-Q4 sales ramp and market access) and b) phase 3 IgAN PROTECT data readout (expected in Q4 2023).

Phase 3 DUPLEX study shows that FILSPARI does not modify disease trajectory materially over standard-of-care therapies.

Phase 3 DUPLEX study of sparsentan in FSGS did not reach its statistically significant confirmatory endpoints of total eGFR and chronic slopes, which is essential for full approval. On a positive note, we believe proteinuria and safety data remain compelling.

Efficacy: After the conclusion of the 108-week double-blind period, sparsentan displayed a favorable difference on eGFR total slope and eGFR chronic slope compared to the active control irbesartan, but these findings were not statistically significant.

In terms of proteinuria, as expected, after 108 weeks of treatment, sparsentan exhibited a mean reduction in proteinuria from baseline of 50%, versus 32% for irbesartan. Safety: The two-year analysis data showed that sparsentan was well tolerated and had a similar safety profile to irbesartan.

Going forward, the management showed a desire to proceed with the regulatory filing in the US and EU (in collaboration with CSL Vifor), albeit we believe considering that there is less degree of evidence of proteinuria as a surrogate endpoint in FSGS vs. IgAN, the approvability of FILSPARI in FSGS is questionable even with the additional trial. We believe there is a good chance a new trial (even with a revised design) will show similar non-statistically significant eGFR data and may take another 2 years to initiate and complete the trial.

IgAN sales ramp may not be a big enough catalyst for the stock.

We maintain a cautious view moving forward around the sales IgAN ramp due to two reasons a) Although $3M Q1 2023 sales are better than expected, the company noted most of the updates were driven by inventory stocking, and we do not believe it does not add too much color to the early launch ramp, and b) disappointing data from DUPLEX FSGS trial should give some prescriber pause as it could indicate that the drug does not drive meaningful eGFR benefit compared to standard of care ACEi (Irbesartan), which could add negative headwind to market access and prescriber momentum (considering that ACEi and ARBs are highly genericized).

The next catalyst, phase 3 IgAN PROTECT data readout, should be a key overhang for the short/mid-term price action.

We remind readers that Travere secured Accelerated Approval for their medication Filspari (sparsentan) for IgA nephropathy (IgAN) treatment in February 2023 and anticipates disclosing the definitive primary results from the Phase 3 PROTECT trial in Q4 2023. We believe the FDA may not grant the full approval of the drug if a clear eGFR stabilization is not shown during the 2-year PROTECT data readout.

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) are two types of glomerular diseases, which are conditions that affect the tiny units within the kidney where blood is cleaned. Despite the similarities in the region of the kidney, the pathology and clinical manifestations differ significantly. FSGS is characterized by sclerosis, or scarring, in the glomeruli. The damage can be direct or result from adaptive responses to other injuries, which ultimately leads to a loss of kidney function. On the other hand, IgAN involves the deposition of IgA antibodies in the glomeruli. The aberrant IgA deposition initiates inflammation and eventually results in the impairment of the kidney's filtering capability.

Sparsentan, a combination of an ACE inhibitor and endothelin receptor antagonist, has a dual mechanism of action that is designed to reduce proteinuria, a common symptom in both FSGS and IgAN. It does this by reducing the blood pressure in the glomeruli and inhibiting the endothelin receptors to limit kidney damage.

The fact that sparsentan did not meet its primary endpoints of eGFR in the Phase III FSGS (DUPLEX) study does raise some concerns about its efficacy in the upcoming Phase III IgAN (PROTECT) trial, especially keeping in mind that no clear evidence of eGFR was shown in PROTECT's 1-year data. We remind readers that the eGFR, or estimated Glomerular Filtration Rate, is a critical measure of kidney function, and failure to improve this in the FSGS trial (considering the similarities in pathophysiology) could suggest that sparsentan may not have the desired effect in IgAN patients either.

Financials: strong balance sheet

The company currently holds $560m in cash, and considering the Q1 2023 cash burn of $80m, we believe this would be enough for ~2 years of the runway (usually, OPEX is the highest in the first year of launch). We believe the company's cash runway is robust and do not worry about short-term dilution risk.

Risks

Clinical Trials and Regulatory Risk: Travere Therapeutics' future performance largely depends on the outcomes of their ongoing and upcoming clinical trials, specifically, the Phase III IgAN PROTECT study. The failure of sparsentan to meet primary endpoints in the Phase III FSGS DUPLEX trial has raised concerns about its effectiveness, indicating a high risk of similar outcomes in the forthcoming IgAN trial. Regulatory bodies such as the FDA and EMA might not grant full approval if clear eGFR stabilization is not demonstrated, hampering the drug's marketability. Sales and Commercialization Risk: The initial sales of FILSPARI exceeded expectations in Q1 2023; however, these were driven primarily by inventory stocking, which may not reflect the true potential of the drug. Furthermore, disappointing clinical data may negatively impact prescriber confidence and market access, adding to the headwinds of commercialization. Market Competition Risk: The renal disease market is highly competitive, with numerous players offering a range of therapies. TVTX's ability to secure a substantial market share will depend on how well sparsentan differentiates itself in efficacy, safety, and cost, particularly in the face of alternative treatments like ACE inhibitors and Chinook's (KDNY) atrasentan. Financial Health Risk: As is typical for clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firms, Travere Therapeutics has yet to reach profitability and is reliant on sufficient capital to fund its ongoing operations and research. Should the firm encounter difficulties in securing necessary funding, it may hinder the company's growth, the continuation of clinical trials, and potentially even its solvency.

Conclusion: back to "sell" rating

Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) is facing challenges following the two-year data from the FSGS Phase 3 DUPLEX trial, which lead to a ~30% sell-off; therefore, we downgrade the firm's rating to a 'Sell' from a 'Hold'. The Phase 3 DUPLEX study revealed that FILSPARI did not significantly alter the disease trajectory compared to standard-of-care therapies, failing to meet the crucial (gold-standard) eGFR endpoints. Despite a favorable safety profile and notable proteinuria reduction shown in PROTECT and DUPLEX, the questionable approvability of FILSPARI in IgAN, in light of weak evidence of proteinuria as a surrogate endpoint in IgAN (stronger in IgAN vs. FSGS) and FSGS, casts doubt over the upcoming trial results. FILSPARI's sales and the forthcoming Phase 3 IgAN PROTECT data readout remain the company's focal points for H2 2023. Even with sales beat in 2023, we anticipated Phase 3 IgAN PROTECT data readout to weigh on short-to-mid-term price action, given the crucial need to demonstrate eGFR stabilization for full FDA approval (for IgAN). Furthermore, though Q1 2023 sales outperformed expectations, these were largely inventory-driven and may not accurately indicate the trajectory of the IgAN sales ramp.