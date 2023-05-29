Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Fed Not Done, But Should Be

Summary

  • U.S. equity markets hovered around nine-month highs this past week as surprisingly solid economic data and earnings reports offset pressures from hawkish central bank rhetoric and a debt ceiling stalemate.
  • Posting its highest end-of-week close since August, the S&P 500 advanced 0.3% this week while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rallied 3.5% to set fresh 52-week highs.
  • Real estate equities were also laggards for a second-straight week, however, pressured by a rebound in benchmark interest rates. The Equity REIT Index declined 1.4% while Mortgage REITs declined 0.3%.
  • Another week, another handful of REIT dividend hikes. National Storage and American Tower both raised their dividends. 53 REITs have raised their dividends this year, while 16 have lowered payouts.
  • M&A was also a theme in the REIT space as a pair of externally-managed REITs advised by AR Global - Global Net Lease and Necessity Retail REIT - announced plans to merge and internalize their management under the Global Net Lease banner.
Warm Sunset Glow over the Downtown Boston City Skyline at Twilight, Massachusetts, USA

Deejpilot

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

This is an abridged version of the full report and rankings published on Hoya Capital Income Builder Marketplace on May 26th.

U.S. equity markets hovered around nine-month highs this past week as surprisingly strong economic data

