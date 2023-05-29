Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sabre: I Want To Be Bullish, But There's Simply Too Much Debt

May 29, 2023 4:04 AM ETSabre Corporation (SABR)AMADY, TSYHY2 Comments
Ian Bezek profile picture
Ian Bezek
Summary

  • Sabre is one of the three main players in the global distribution system market.
  • As airlines and other travel markets have come back, Sabre should have recovered as well.
  • Instead, the company remains unprofitable, revenues are short of pre-pandemic levels, and the former CEO is out.
  • There's theoretically a high-margin business here if new management can right the ship.
  • At this valuation, a buy is tempting, but the balance sheet is a huge concern.
Chica tiene boletos, tarjetas de embarque para un vuelo.

Zhanna Danilova/iStock via Getty Images

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) is one of the world's three major global distribution systems (GDS). These should be attractive high-margin businesses, and quality-focused investors have often praised the industry. Indeed, noted quality company investor Terry Smith's Fundsmith LLP has

Sabre earnings outlook

Sabre earnings outlook (Seeking Alpha)

