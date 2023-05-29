Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

American Eagle Outfitters: Weaker Short-Term Top Line Estimates But Promising Investment

May 29, 2023 4:09 AM ETAmerican Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO)
Fade The Market profile picture
Fade The Market
3.38K Followers

Summary

  • The dynamic fashion industry has impacted many companies, calling for adaptability and innovation to survive.
  • AEO has adopted solid and innovative ways that I believe have helped it survive the adversities in the industry.
  • Using the regression model, the short-term financial prospects of the company are bleak, but I am very optimistic about the long-term view.

Fashion Show, A Catwalk Event, Runway Show, Models Walking the Catwalk

Wirestock/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

When investing in the fashion sector, a strong eye for spotting opportunities and trends is necessary. Finding a good investment opportunity might be challenging in today's dynamic retail climate. Traditional brick-and-mortar retailers have been impacted by

Regression Model

Author's Computations

DCF Model

Finbox

This article was written by

Fade The Market profile picture
Fade The Market
3.38K Followers
"A fade is a contrarian investment strategy that involves trading against the prevailing trend."  We look at low-cap stocks that are not covered by mainstream investment firms in search of early opportunities spanning a variety of investment philosophies. The best opportunities are found when looking where others won't. Let us know if you want us to cover any specific tickers and we'll be sure to take a look! Formerly Moonshot Equity Analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article was researched and written by January Mbuvi of Fade The Market.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.