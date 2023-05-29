Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Relative Performance Of Market-Cap Weighted And Equal-Weight S&P 500 Indexes

Michael Harris profile picture
Michael Harris
934 Followers

Summary

  • Year-to-date, the return spread between the market-cap-weighted S&P 500 and its equal-weight counterpart is 10%.
  • Some market participants view the outperformance of large caps as a sign of market weakness.
  • Historically, market cap-weighting has outperformed during market rebounds and underperformed during bear markets.
  • The wide fluctuations in relative performance between the market-cap weighted and equal-weight S&P 500 indexes are due to random market regime changes.

Businessman draws increase arrow graph corporate future growth year 2022 to 2023. Planning,opportunity, challenge and business strategy. New Goals, Plans and Visions for Next Year 2023.

Galeanu Mihai

Year-to-date, the SPY ETF (SPY) is up 10.2%, but RSP, the equal-weight ETF (RSP) is up only 0.4%. The two ETFs moved closely together until March of this year but then diverged, with the SPY taking

Year-to-date relative performance of SPY and RSP ETFs

Year-to-date relative performance of SPY and RSP ETFs (Price Action Lab Blog - Norgate Data)

S&P 500 and S&P 500 equal-weight total return indexes since 1988

S&P 500 and S&P 500 equal-weight total return indexes since 1988 (Price Action Lab Blog - Norgate Data)

Relative performance of S&P 500 and S&P 500 equal-weight total return indexes since 1988

Relative performance of S&P 500 and S&P 500 equal-weight total return indexes since 1988 (Price Action Lab Blog - Norgate Data)

Relative performance of SPY and RSP ETFs since 2004

Relative performance of SPY and RSP ETFs since 2004 (Price Action Lab Blog - Norgate Data)

This article was written by

Michael Harris profile picture
Michael Harris
934 Followers
Ex-fixed-income quant. Ex-hedge fund quant trader. Worked on developing bond portfolio optimization software and trading systems for commodities and stocks, as a trader for a hedge fund. Author of "Short-Term Trading with Price Patterns" (1999), "Stock Trading Techniques with Price Patterns" (2000), "Profitability and Systematic Trading" (2008), and "Fooled By Technical Analysis" (2016). Michael Harris holds a Master's degree in Operations Research, with an emphasis in forecasting and financial engineering, and another Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering. Website: www.priceactionlab.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.