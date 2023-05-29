Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BBVA: Attractive Dividend Yield Coupled With Promising Growth

The Beginner Investor profile picture
The Beginner Investor
1 Follower

Summary

  • BBVA, being a globally diversified bank, will likely experience minimal impact from the Spanish Bank Tax payment that commenced in February 2023.
  • After reaching the pinnacle of its transformation plan in 2017, BBVA has become a more efficient bank, with a strong emphasis on digital banking.
  • There exists a potential opportunity for profit if BBVA's market cap aligns with its tangible book value, resulting in a stock price of EUR 8.16.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome The Beginner Investor as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium.

Siège de la banque BBVA à Madrid par temps clair et ciel bleu, copyspace.

Jose Miguel Sanchez/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

BBVA's dividend per share since 2015

BBVA's dividend per share since 2015 (Author's calculation)

Net Operating Income and Gross Income

Net Operating Income and Gross Income (Author's Calculation)

Net Operating Income and Gross Income Growth Rate

Net Operating Income and Gross Income Growth Rate (Author's Calculation)

BBVA Cash position

BBVA Cash position (Author's Calculation)

FCFE

FCFE (Author's calculation)

Net interest Income in relation to Rate Hikes

Net interest Income in relation to Rate Hikes (Author's Calculation)

P/E ratio

P/E ratio (Author's Calculation)

Market Cap (Orange) Tangible Book Value (Blue)

Market Cap (Orange) Tangible Book Value (Blue) Starts from 2014 (Author's Calculation)

P/TBV

P/TBV (Author's Calculation)

This article was written by

The Beginner Investor profile picture
The Beginner Investor
1 Follower
Started investing since age 16, started with factoring, a fixed income instrument. I am new to stocks with 11 months of experience. I am currently pursuing my first semester of a Bachelor in Economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in BBVA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.