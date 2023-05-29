Picking Portfolio Winners (Technical Analysis)
Summary
- This is a technical analysis article. Seeking Alpha makes it very easy to pick portfolio winners. Use their Quant ratings and then read the articles to do your due diligence.
- We do a preliminary step and our computer provides us with a list of stocks for our Model Portfolio and then we use SA to do our due diligence.
- Below is our watchlist of stocks that we are looking at for our 2024 Model portfolio. They all have our proprietary SID Buy Signal highlighted in the SID column.
- We have added Microsoft, Alphabet aka Google, Salesforce, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia to our new 2024 Model Portfolio after checking them out with SA Quant ratings and articles.
- Our SID Buy Signal has more than a five-year actual track record and that is why it is our most important Buy Signal.
I spent my career on Wall St. working with the top portfolio managers in the country. I know how they pick stocks. That method is available to you right here on Seeking Alpha and I am going to show you how I use it.
The first thing I observed about professional portfolio managers is that they all used computers to come up with a list of stocks that they could consider for their portfolio. You can easily do that here on Seeking Alpha using their Quant System.
I do a preliminary run using my own computer Stocks In Demand or SID system and then I do my due diligence using the SA system and all the articles recently published on a stock. Why do I use my own system first? Because it has an actual, five year track record of beating the SPY. However, I still need the SA system and articles to do my due diligence before I add them to the Model Portfolio.
Here is the Watchlist my SID system comes up with and notice in the SID column that all these stocks have our proprietary SID Buy Signal, color coded green. From this list we have already added Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet aka Google (GOOGL), Nvidia (NVDA), Meta Platforms (META) and Salesforce (CRM) to our new, 2024, one year, Model Portfolio. These stocks will remain in the portfolio as long as they continue to beat the Index.
Our SID system uses both fundamentals and technicals. It has a bias against overvalued stocks. Therefore our SID signal lags the technical buy signals which usually are leading signals to buy. The reason for that is simple. The technical signals pick up the early, "first calls" made to portfolio managers to buy. These calls are not published in the media until much later. We are the last to see these calls. That is why if you want to get the "first call" you have to use charts. Portfolio managers do not have to use charts because they pay big money to get the "first call."
If we wish to bottom fish stocks, then we have to use our improving SID score as it improves from a Sell signal to a Hold signal. You can see this on the chart below where the vertical line technical buy signals are triggered well in advance of our SID Buy Signal. However you can see the early signal as our SID score moves up from a Sell Signal to a Hold signal, well before triggering our SID Buy signal shown at the top of the chart.
Buying by portfolio managers cannot be hidden from the chart. As "first calls" are made to portfolio managers, the start of their "buying in size" triggers the technical buy signals. These technical buy signals are shown by the color coded vertical lines. The signals triggering these vertical lines are explained to the right of the chart next to each signal. Portfolio managers are buying based on fundamentals. So these technical buy signals are fundamentally driven!
Why do we use a lagging indicator like our SID Buy Signal? Because it is more reliable than technical indicators that have a tendency to reverse short term. We know what causes these short term reversals. Portfolio managers stop buying waiting for cheaper prices or the market takes a hit taking all stocks down with it even the good ones. This is caused by Index selling which has no way of knowing good stocks from bad ones. It sells all the stocks in the Index.
On the MSFT chart above you can see the signals pulling back and then resuming their upward path as portfolio managers rush back in to buy the lower prices. Portfolio managers have no choice, because they are buying in size and need price weakness to do that.
We use technical buy signals for large cap stocks because we know they ate fundamentally driven. We need SA to see if we can identify the fundamentals that are triggering technical buy signals. The SA Quant system and articles help us to do just that. We suggest that if you want to pick portfolio winners that you copy what professional portfolio managers do, namely start doing your due diligence when you see that "first call" signal on the chart.
This article was written by
Tom’s book "Successful Stock Signals for Traders and Portfolio Managers" is available on StockCharts.com and Amazon. The StocksInDemand.com system is designed to make money using a combined fundamental and technical grade for each stock. Tom received his MBA in Accounting from St. John's University, where he taught courses on the stock market. He marketed fundamental research, technical research and quantitative research to professional portfolio managers during his Wall St. career.
