Introduction

In the current environment where Artificial Intelligence [AI] is at the center of all attention, C3.ai (NYSE:AI) has captured a lot of interest. The stock has been performing exceptionally well recently with a 200% return on a YTD basis vs 31% for the Nasdaq100 (NDX). However, I am concerned that many investors might have invested in this stock without really knowing the company or what it does. The hype is such that I read about some retail investors buying the stock just because it has the ticker “AI”. This is not my vision of making a wise investment decision. But you, dear Seeking Alpha readers, are wise investors. If you are currently reading this article, it means that you are making your due diligence and my goal is to try to help you as well as I can.

Without further ado, let’s dive together into C3.ai's business.

Business Presentation

Founded in 2009 by Thomas Siebel, who is also the company's CEO, C3.ai is a software company that delivers AI solutions for businesses across various industries. The firm has one primary goal:

- Help organizations leverage AI to improve their operations, increase efficiency, and create new revenue streams.

The company's flagship product is the C3.ai Suite, a cloud-based platform that allows businesses to build, deploy, and scale enterprise AI applications. The platform includes a range of pre-built AI models and algorithms, as well as tools for data integration, data preparation, and machine learning.

C3.ai's solutions are used in a wide range of industries, including energy, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and telecommunications. Some of the company's key clients include Google (GOOG), AstraZeneca, Baker Hughes, Lockheed Martin, Shell, Enel, the U.S. Air Force…

One of the key areas where C3.ai is making a significant impact is the energy industry. The company's AI solutions are being used by oil and gas companies to optimize drilling operations, reduce downtime, and increase safety.

C3.ai is also working with utilities to develop predictive maintenance solutions that can help reduce the risk of power outages and other disruptions.

C3.ai company presentation

Another area where C3.ai is making an impact is healthcare. The company's AI solutions are being used by hospitals and other healthcare providers to develop personalized treatment plans, improve patient outcomes, and reduce costs.

To give you a practical example, during the COVID-19 crisis, C3.ai has been involved in Data Lake, a project aimed at gathering and analyzing data related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The data lake includes a range of data sources, including case counts, hospitalizations, and vaccine distribution, and was used to help governments and public health officials make data-driven decisions.

In terms of geographical exposure, 78% of C3.ai’s revenues come from North America, 18% come from EMEA and 4% come from Asia Pacific.

C3.ai works with Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders known worldwide such as:

C3.ai company presentation

Here is a global overview of the industries where AI is operating:

C3.ai company presentation

A firm set to benefit from massive AI growth potential

In terms of growth potential for the next 10 years, AI is in my opinion the place to be.

According to a study made by Zion Market Research

The global AI market was valued at nearly USD 59.67 billion in 2021 and is estimated to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 39.4 percent to reach USD 422.37 billion by 2028.

According to the study, companies are more and more focused on cost reduction and productivity gains whether on the operational or the management side.

This trend has been accelerated by the pandemic of COVID-19 where they had to find a way to work. During this period, many firms and especially the technological ones had to face a sharp and fast rise in demand compared to a more progressive rise in employment. To respect the delay while facing many supply chain issues and customer dissatisfaction, the need for Conversational InteligenceAI is all about data, thus the best-positioned actor to benefit from this trend appears at the first scale to be the ones you already know such as Google, Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL) Facebook (META), and Amazon (AMZN).

However, the market is still low penetrated. The needs for AI solutions arise from various sectors such as IT & telecommunication, healthcare, energy, manufacturing, retail & e-commerce, automotive… These needs are strong, as characterized by strong NVDIA earning releases showing that the AI race is here while and the demand for this kind of product is very strong. This makes in my view this disruptive market even more attractive. Strongly positioned, I believe C3.ai has a key role to play in this environment.

Building a strong reputation step by step

Despite its small size, C3.ai is building a strong reputation in the AI space. As a matter of fact, the firmed has been named leader in the 2022 Forrester Wave for AI and Machine Learning Platforms.

Here what stands out of this competition:

According to Forrester, C3 AI as an emerging “de facto AI platform standard for the world’s most complex industries,”.

Forrester highlighted these elements:

C3 AI has a transformative vision for enterprise AI – from data centers to derricks. Ahead of its time, C3 AI’s strategy is to make AI application-centric by building a growing library of industry solutions, forging deep industry partnerships, running in every cloud, and facilitating extreme reuse through common data models. At a time when most vendors focus on tools for data scientists, C3 AI always envisioned a platform approach to AI.

Already working with many Fortune 500 companies I expect C3.ai to leverage its current network to highlight its capacity and credibility to work with important players whatever the industry.

Recurring revenue profile

In a context of high interest rates and economic slowdown fears, the more recurring / subscription revenues a firm has the more it should be able to resist a tough macro environment. An aspect that seems very attractive to me is linked to C3.ai subscription-based model. Indeed, currently, close to 80% are considered subscription revenues. The firm expects it to represent 86% as soon as FY23-Q3, making it even more resilient.

Financials and Valuation

You might feel concerned about the fact that C3.ai is not profitable. However, according to management, the firm is on track to become cash positive and non-GAAP profitable by the end of fiscal year 2024.

C3.ai is a young firm and it is visible when having a deeper look at its balance sheet:

Yahoofinance

C3.ai is not profitable, that's a fact. But that is normal and due to its strong expansion strategy. Operating expenses are twice superior as the Gross profit. That is completely normal as the group wants to gain some market share. However, we will have to watch this spending carefully. Indeed, should the company execute well its strategy, these kinds of expenses should decrease and we must observe shortly way stronger revenue growth compared to previous years.

When looking at the firm balance sheet, it is interesting to see that the firm has almost no debt. Indeed, the firm has a current ratio of 7, meaning that its current assets are 7 times higher than its current liabilities. It also has a Cash ratio of 6.39. The firm is sitting on a $960 m. of cash and cash equivalent with much of it coming from the fund raised through its IPO in December 2020. This amount of cash should be enough to help the firm to make its path through profitability.

Conclusion

Only two and a half year after its IPO, C3.ai is not yet profitable but still has strongly performed recently which support the bear's thesis of an overvalued stock.

It is hard to make a statement on whether such a young firm is overvalued or not. In a sense, this investment case could be summarized by the following question: “Do you believe in the story?”.

In this specific case, you don’t invest based only on fundamentals. The firm is way too young and unique. However, should you believe that C3.ai will capture a substantial market share in a market expected to grow at a 39.4% CAGR during the next five years then maybe you should consider this opportunity.

I might be wrong, but I have a strong conviction that AI is a major opportunity and maybe the most important revolution since the internet.

Having already a strong product and already working with AAA names, I believe that C3.ai products delivered through its more and more renowned cloud-based platform have still room to perform well.

Taking all that into consideration, I initiate AI with a Buy rating. Next week's earnings will be important as expectations are high and we will follow that closely.