Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lordstown Motors: This Could Be The End Game

May 29, 2023 4:44 AM ETLordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
19.24K Followers

Summary

  • Lordstown completed a 1-for-15 reverse stock split last week.
  • The EV company is under pressure to raise capital.
  • If Lordstown fails to raise additional capital, the company may be in a bad spot.

Down crisis financial business market graph on investment economy finance chart background of loss money economic crash exchange or stock recession diagram concept and fall arrow inflation price rate.

Lemon_tm

Electric vehicle start-up Lordstown (NASDAQ:RIDE) is heading for major trouble as it faces the very real prospect of going out of business if it can't find additional financing to ensure the ramp of its first-ever production car, the all-electric

Source: Lordstown

Source: Lordstown

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
19.24K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: AMD, Micron, Alibaba, Ethereum, PayPal. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.