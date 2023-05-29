Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Physical Platinum: Favorable Supply-Demand Dynamics And Green Energy Potential

Summary

  • The platinum market currently faces supply challenges, including production constraints in Russia and an energy crisis in South Africa.
  • Demand is expected to grow, especially in the chemical and fuel cell segments.
  • In 2023, platinum is expected to experience its largest deficit since the 1970s.
  • Investing in physical platinum at current prices, such as through the abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF, could be an attractive investment opportunity.
  • Considering current inventories and the potential impact of a recession, however, it may still be early days for platinum.

While often overshadowed by gold and silver, platinum-group metals have also emerged as promising investment opportunities. Palladium, for instance, experienced remarkable growth in the past decade. On the other hand, platinum prices have declined significantly over the same period of time.

Platinum and palladium historical prices from 2010

Platinum and palladium historical prices from 2010 (matthey.com)

Platinum demand projections

Platinum demand projections (platinuminvestment.com)

Increasing frequency of load shedding in South Africa

Increasing frequency of load shedding in South Africa (platinuminvestment.com)

Projected platinum supply from mining

Projected platinum supply from mining (platinuminvestment.com)

Platinum supply/demand balance

Platinum supply/demand balance (platinuminvestment.com)

Platinum expected deficit through 2027

Platinum expected deficit through 2027 (platinuminvestment.com)

Ex-quant, now investing privately within a value investing framework. At the moment, laser-focused on the inflation trade and the Great Rotation back to Value: precious metals, commodities, energy & shipping.  "I constantly see people rise in life who are not the smartest, sometimes not even the most diligent, but they are learning machines. They go to bed every night a little wiser than they were when they got up and boy does that help, particularly when you have a long run ahead of you." Charlie Munger

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

