Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MUC Vs. NAC: Comparing California Quality Muni Funds

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
  • The Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund invests in undervalued municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
  • Both CEFs are reviewed and compared. Which has done better for investors has changed based on periods reviewed.
  • I will also try to calculate how they both compare to a municipal bond CEF that invests nationally in quality bonds. The results are close.
  • From what I found, California investors, especially those in the upper brackets, should consider owning MUC over NAC or a national municipal bond CEF.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hoya Capital Income Builder. Learn More »

Municipal bonds is shown on the business photo using the text

Andrii Dodonov

(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Introduction

The next chart shows why many residents of California prefer Municipal bond funds that only invest in bonds that are exempt from state (and some local) income taxes.

CA state income tax brackets

nerdwallet.com

Chart
Data by YCharts

blackrock muni funds

blackrock.com

MUC ticker

blackrock.com sectors

MUC CEF

blackrock.com Ratings

blackrock funds

blackrock.com Maturities

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

blackrock.com Call schedule

municipal bond funds for California

blackrock.com

seekingalpha.com

seekingalpha.com MUC DVDs

Chart
Data by YCharts

CEFConnect.com

CEFConnect.com

Chart
Data by YCharts

NAC CEF

nuveen.com

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

nuveen.com Sectors

muni bond ratings

nuveen.com Ratings

Quality Muni funds

nuveen.com Maturities

call schedules

nuveen.com Call schedule

CA Muni fund

nuveen.com; compiled by Author

tax-free investing

nuveen.com; compiled by Author

nuveen.com

nuveen.com

NAC ticker

seekingalpha.com NAC DVDs

Chart
Data by YCharts

Price vs. NAV

CEFConnect.com

divdendchannel

divdendchannel.com

NAD ticker

PortfolioVisualizer.com

NAD CEF

PortfolioVisualizer.com

NKX ticker

PortfolioVisualizer.com

I ‘m proud to have asked to be one of the original Seeking Alpha Contributors to the 11/21 launch of the Hoya Capital Income Builder Market Place.

This is how HCIB sees its place in the investment universe:

Whether your focus is high yield or dividend growth, we’ve got you covered with high-quality, actionable investment research and an all-encompassing suite of tools and models to help build portfolios that fit your unique investment objectives. Subscribers receive complete access to our investment research - including reports that are never published elsewhere - across our areas of expertise including Equity REITs, Mortgage REITs, Homebuilders, ETFs, Closed-End-Funds, and Preferreds.

This article was written by

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
6.36K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I have both a BS and MBA in Finance. I have been individual investor since the early 1980s and have a seven-figure portfolio.  I was a data analyst for a pension manager for thirty years until I retired July of 2019. My initial articles related to my experience in prepping for and being in retirement. Now I will comment on our holdings in our various accounts. Most holdings are in CEFs, ETFs, some BDCs and a few REITs. I write Put options for income generation. Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.