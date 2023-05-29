Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

New Jersey Resources: Distribution Growth Creating Margin Expansion

Francesco Infusino profile picture
Francesco Infusino
57 Followers

Summary

  • NJRC pays out a solid dividend, rewarding shareholders with consistent income while having ample FCF to expand.
  • The company has outperformed the S&P 500 in the last 10 years when adjusting for dividends.
  • NJRC's distribution expansion along with technological upgrades has reduced expenses and thus improved margins.
  • Assuming my DCF figures, NJRC is currently overvalued, resulting in a hold rating.

I enjoy cooperating with my colleagues

RealPeopleGroup

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) has demonstrated strong and consistent growth over the years. I believe that the company is a hold due to its solid dividend, distribution expansion, and overvaluation assuming my DCF figures.

Business Overview

New

Company logo

New Jersey Resources Corporation

New Jersey Resources P/E GAAP Compared to Peers

New Jersey Resources P/E GAAP Compared to Peers (Seeking Alpha)

Share price performance

Seeking Alpha

NJRC Compared to the S&P 500 10Y

NJRC Compared to the S&P 500 10Y (Created by author using Bar Charts)

Analyst Consensus

Trading View

Cost of Equity

Created by author using Alpha Spread

5Y Equity Model DCF Using Net Income

5Y Equity Model DCF Using Net Income (Created by Author Using Alpha Spread)

Capital Structure

Capital Structure (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

DCF Financials

DCF Financials (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

This article was written by

Francesco Infusino profile picture
Francesco Infusino
57 Followers
I am a driven business student who is interested in finding value stocks with a fit future for the long term.      I am associated with a fellow contributor, Jishan Sidhu as we are part of the same investment club.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.