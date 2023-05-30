Ethan Miller

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) stock offers investors the promise of a 5%+ dividend yield that grows consistently and is backed by a leading technology company with exposure to the A.I. boom. After all, IBM does have a rather impressive long-term dividend growth and total return story to tell:

Data by YCharts

Moreover, with a vaunted intellectual property library and a fairly wide moat around its core business lines, there is a sense of stability and free cash flow generation that is often lacking amongst companies with such high yields.

While this all makes it sound like IBM is the dream stock for a high yield investor, we are unimpressed. In this article, we share three reasons why we are steering clear of IBM stock.

Reason #1: The Yield Plus Growth Profile Is Unimpressive

While the 5.3% yield is pretty solid, the growth potential on top of that yield is unimpressive. For example, based on Wall Street analyst consensus estimates (registration needed) through 2025, IBM is only expected to grow its earnings per share at a 4.3% CAGR while its dividend per share is expected to creep along at a very miniscule 1.7% CAGR. When combined with the current dividend yield of 5.3%, this is very unimpressive, especially at a time when the Federal Funds rate is virtually in-line with IBM's current dividend yield and could very possibly remain at that level for the foreseeable future:

Data by YCharts

On top of this, IBM's main growth engine - its Red Hat business - was supposed to grow by a mid-teens rate this year. However, it dramatically underperformed that rate in Q1 (a 7-8% growth rate when adjusting for deferred revenue), and management reduced its full-year guidance by about 300 basis points to 11-13% on the earnings call. Even achieving that guidance may prove challenging given that it still requires immense acceleration from the Q1 growth rate.

Reason #2: The Valuation Is Quite High

Moreover, the EV/EBITDA multiple currently on IBM stock indicates that the valuation is quite high. Based on forward EBITDA estimates, IBM's EV/EBITDA currently stands at 10.25x, in contrast to its five-year average of 9.25x. Zooming out even further, we see its 10-year average EV/EBITDA ratio is 8.81x, making IBM look even more expensive today.

Given the aforementioned lackluster growth at the company and the elevated level of interest rates, the current valuation on the stock does not make much sense to us. Moreover, it implies that IBM is very likely to deliver even lower total returns than its dividend yield plus growth profile implies as valuation multiple contraction would not surprise us at all.

Reason #3: Additional Headwinds May Be Coming

On top of the already lackluster growth outlook for the company and its bloated valuation, we think additional headwinds could be in the cards. First of all, the company is already having to pay out nearly three-quarters of its income as dividends and - assuming it plans to continue its impressive annual dividend growth streak moving forward - this pressure will continue. That leaves precious little additional cash for other purposes.

Meanwhile, it has a pretty substantial debt burden from previous purchases and share buybacks that it is using as much of that cash as possible to pay down:

Data by YCharts

As a result - especially given the elevated cost of debt at the moment - we see meaningful growth needle moving acquisitions - as unlikely for the foreseeable future. Moreover, IBM has paused its share buyback program. While this in itself is not necessarily a headwind, it puts more pressure on the business to accelerate revenue growth (which IBM has struggled significantly to do consistently and meaningfully) and increase margins (which is tough to do in an inflationary environment) to drive growth.

Moreover, IBM issues stock as part of its compensation to employees, meaning that whereas the change in the share count was previously a tailwind for the payout ratio and earnings per share growth that is no longer the case and it has in fact become a headwind:

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

While IBM is a stable dividend payer and dividend grower - and we expect it to remain as such - its total return prospects are not at all appealing to us. As a result, while some may like it as a bond-like portfolio diversifier - we are steering clear in favor of stocks with similarly safe and high yields, but that offer much more compelling growth and total return potential.