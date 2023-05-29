RafaPress

Investment Thesis

PagSeguro (NYSE:PAGS) is a disruptive provider of financial technology solutions. It primarily focuses on payment solutions through POS devices and e-commerce, as well as digital banking services and a proprietary digital platform for business management. Despite 75.6% CAGR in consolidated TPV from FY2019 to FY2022, the company has faced a deceleration in the growth of active merchants since 2Q FY2022, which can be attributed to the pull-forward demand during the pandemic. Nonetheless, PAGS has still achieved a 12% CAGR in active merchants from FY2019 to FY2022.

Although the company's 1Q FY2023 results were little disappointing, I believe the key factor that will drive the stock's upside momentum is the expansion of PAGS' valuation multiple, which is depending on a catalyst of lower interest rates in Brazil. Once a downtrend begins, I anticipate a significant rebound for the stock price. Despite the country's inflation dropping to 4.18% from 12% last year, Brazil's SELIC rate remains at 13.75%, which appears excessive. Given the stock's attractive valuation of 10.3x P/E FY2023, I'm bullish on PAGS as the inflection point is imminent with lower rates expected at the end of this year.

1Q24 Takeaway

PAGS reported total revenue of $750 million, grew 9% YoY, slightly below the estimates of $768 million, but net take rate improved 10 bps QoQ. Adjusted EPS beat expectations with R$1.13, driven by a 5% QoQ reduction in financial expenses, which is a positive sign. In addition, the company announced a rebranding decision. PAGS will now be called PagBank, reflecting an expansion beyond just payments. I believe that the purpose of this rebranding is to highlight the company's commitment to offering a wide range of services to both merchants and consumers. During the earnings call, the CEO Alexandre Magnani explained:

"In our Financial Services division, the main highlight was the breakeven point reached, with EBITDA close to BRL70 million, led by total banking volume growth and better spreads since deposits reached 18.6 billion with annual percentage yield of 94% of the Brazilian interbank rate."

We can see that the Financial Services segment achieved an inflection point driven by Total Banking Volume (TBV) growth and a significant reduction in provision for credit losses as the company shifts more of its credit portfolio to secured products.

Furthermore, the CEO UOL Group, Ricardo Dutra also addressed the importance of lower interest rates to the company:

"We have some part of our clients are long tail that once the interest rates go down, we can recover margins in the next business day because we charge these clients a fixed rate regardless of the SELIC. When the interest rates go down, we'll be the company that will benefit the most with that because of the long tail that you have, because of the service that we offer for our clients and the stickiness that they have in our base."

Therefore, it's important to consider not only the company's growth metrics such as net take rate and total payment volume, but also pay close attention to the consensus on Brazil's interest rates. This is because the stock market is a forward-looking mechanism, and it will begin to reflect rate cuts based on market consensus.

In addition to the possibility of a rate cut, PAGS has already demonstrated solid cost control initiatives, leading to an expansion of its adjusted EBITDA margin from 19.9% to 21% QoQ in 1Q FY2023. As a result, the company has slightly increased its net profit margin by 10 basis points compared to the previous quarter. This slightly positive development is attributed to the stabilization of the SELIC rate, which is expected to significantly boost profitability.

As mentioned earlier, reducing financial expenses can have a substantial impact on PAGS's margins and accelerate bottom-line growth. I'll discuss the details in the next section.

Key Catalyst: Lower Interest Rates

As indicated in the table, we should particularly focus more on the significant contribution of financial expenses to PAGS's operating expenses over the past two years. This was largely influenced by Brazil's high inflation rate of 12% and the subsequent decision by the Brazil Central Bank to hike interest rates to 13.75% over an 18-month period. This move had a substantial impact on PAGS' funding costs. In the table, you can see the numbers marked in red, showing that financial expenses grew at a CQGR of 66% over the past six quarters, while financial income only grew at a CQGR of 17.1%. This disparity between the growth of financial expenses and financial income resulted in a significant compression of the operating margin, which declined from 26.5% in 2Q FY2021 to 19.1% in 3Q FY2022.

However, there is a silver lining. With inflation dropping to 4.18%, I believe it's unlikely that the central bank will maintain interest rates at this current level forever. If there is a downward trend of rate cuts in the near future, it will provide a substantial tailwind for PAGS. Additionally, the company has demonstrated solid cost control measures, as evidenced by a 34% YoY decrease in selling expenses during 1Q FY2023, resulting in a 10 basis points improvement in operating margin compared to the previous quarter.

Valuation

PAGS is currently trading at 11.38x P/E TTM, 70% below the 5-year average of 37.5x. If we factor in the Bloomberg FY 2023 EPS consensus of $1.012, the P/E FY2023 is 10.3x, 15% lower than the "dirt cheap" multiple of 12.1x for PayPal (PYPL) and 21.4x for StoneCo (STNE). This indicates that PAGS may have limited downside risk, supported by its low valuation compared to its peers.

Furthermore, the stock is trading at EV/ adjusted EBITDA NTM of 5.08x, which is also below PYPL's EV/adjusted EBITDA NTM of 8.86x. This indicates that there is potential for the company's valuation to improve, presenting a great opportunity for investors.

Conclusion

In sum, I admit PAGS may face many long-term challenges such as regulatory risks and competition, but the stock is mostly affected by high financial expenses caused by inflation and interest rates in Brazil in the last two years. However, there are positive catalysts in the near term. For example, PAGS currently offers an attractive valuation, trading at a discount compared to historical averages and peers. With the potential for declining interest rates and funding cost, there is a chance for PAGS to reach an inflection point and regain upside momentum through multiple expansion. Therefore, it's important for investors to closely monitor the market consensus on interest rates and the sequential margin improvement.