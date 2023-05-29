Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PagSeguro: Valuation Multiple 70% Below 5-Year Average, Focus On Lower Rates In Brazil

May 29, 2023 5:58 AM ETPagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)PYPL, STNE
Johnny Zhang, CFA profile picture
Johnny Zhang, CFA
204 Followers

Summary

  • While the 1Q revenue fell below estimates, investors should pay more attention on the financial expenses impacted by inflation and interest rates in Brazil.
  • The stock is currently trading at 10.2x P/E FY2023, which is 70% below its 5-year historical average.
  • I'm bullish on PAGS due to the potential for declining interest rates and improved margins, which creates an opportunity for the stock to regain momentum through multiple expansions.

In this photo illustration being displayed one hundred and two hundred reais bills and a one reais coin highlighted. The Real is the current money in Brazil

RafaPress

Investment Thesis

PagSeguro (NYSE:PAGS) is a disruptive provider of financial technology solutions. It primarily focuses on payment solutions through POS devices and e-commerce, as well as digital banking services and a proprietary digital platform for business management. Despite 75.6% CAGR in consolidated

Bloomberg

Bloomberg

Company Financial Statements

Company Financial Statements

1Q23 Earnings Release

1Q23 Earnings Release

Company Financial Statements

Company Financial Statements

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Johnny Zhang, CFA profile picture
Johnny Zhang, CFA
204 Followers
I'm specialized in fundamental equity research, global macro strategy, and top-down portfolio construction. I graduated from UCLA with a degree of Business Economics and UMich Ross School of Business with a Master of Accounting. I'm a senior analyst at a multi-strategy hedge fund.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PAGS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.