Southern Copper: The Copper Price Uncertainty Affects The Share Price
Summary
- Southern Copper's earnings per diluted share were $1.05 per share, and revenues were $2.793 billion.
- Copper Production for 1Q23 was 492.2 Cu M lbs and 492.9 Cu M lbs, including third party (sold 504.3 M lbs). The copper price was $4.05 per Lb in 1Q23.
- I recommend buying SCCO stock at or between $64 and $65, with potential lower support at $61.8.
Introduction
The Phoenix-based Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) is a majority-owned, indirect subsidiary of Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCPK: GMBXF).
As of March 31, 2023, Grupo Mexico, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Americas Mining Corp ("AMC"), owns 88.91% of its capital stock.
The company is an integrated producer of copper, representing about 77% of the revenue in 1Q23 and other metals (mainly molybdenum, silver, and zinc).
Note: This article updates my March 29, 2023 article. I have followed SCCO on Seeking Alpha since January 2021.
The company operates mining operations, smelting, and refining facilities in Peru and Mexico (See picture below). SCCO copper reserves are 44.8 MMT as of March 2023. Production cash cost was $0.78 per pound in 2022, leaving a comfortable profit margin.
From the most recent company May presentation, Southern Copper also conducts exploration activities in Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador.
1 - Summary
On April 26, 2023, SCCO reported first-quarter of 2023 earnings of $1.05 per share on a net sale of $2,793.9 million, beating analysts' expectations. Revenues were about the same as the prior-year quarter.
Cash flow from operating activities in 1Q23 was $1,185.2 million, representing an increase of 44.4% over the $820.7 million posted in 1Q22.
Southern Copper Corporation owns the world's largest copper reserves at 42.4 MMT. SCCO's total production is expected to be 1.6 M tons by 2032, with a cash cost of $0.78 per pound in 2022.
2 - Stock performance
Southern Copper is one of the two copper companies I cover at Seeking Alpha, after Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX).
Both companies have recovered significantly from October 2022 lows due to a significant drop in the copper price and lingering fear of recession.
Unfortunately, copper recovery did not last long after China did not deliver what was expected.
The miners have dropped significantly in the past few weeks, and SCCO is up only 10% YoY, outperforming FCX and COPX.
3 - Investment Thesis
Southern Copper and Freeport-McMoRan are two solid copper companies in terms of balance sheets that pay generous dividends. SCCO has a yield of 5.95%.
The main difference between FCX and SCCO is that the latter is not producing significant gold and, thus, is more directly correlated to copper price fluctuation. The copper price is down approximately 14% YoY.
The outlook for copper is still uncertain, even if the market is pushing for a bullish future based on higher demand from China.
The copper market is expected to experience another volatile 2023 as the base metal will be caught between a possible painful global recession and the shift to green energy with rising demand for EVs.
In Q1of 2023, the Chinese economy grew 4.5% year-on-year, accelerating from 2.9% in Q4 and exceeding market expectations of 4%. China’s economic development has been in the spotlight since the country reopened after nearly three years of strict Covid restrictions.
On the other hand, US copper demand is affected by ongoing economic concerns. The US Federal Reserve’s hiking cycle is nearly over; we believe the last rate hike in May will be a dovish one, given the deterioration in economic conditions. In light of this, the dollar will likely experience a bear market, which could act as a positive tailwind for copper prices.
CFO Raul Jacob said in the conference call:
The price reduction, which is slightly lower as we speak now, reflects concerns about a possible recession in the U.S. and Europe, and this has been partially offset by the good news on China's economy. Current copper prices are at around $3.90 per pound. And we believe the prices are being affected by the following factors. One is the reduction in global inflation, which may slow down or even stop the interest rate hike cycle led by the Fed and the ECB.
Unfortunately, the Copper price continued its slide in May and closed at 3.67 per Cu pound on Friday.
Thus, long-term investors should continue accumulating this highly cyclical stock on any significant weakness. But, due to extreme volatility in the copper demand, I recommend short-term trading LIFO. About 30% to 40% should be allocated to this task to minimize the risks of a sudden severe retracement that can happen without warning.
Southern Copper - 1Q23 - Balance Sheet and Trend History - The Raw Numbers
|Southern Copper
|1Q22
|2Q22
|3Q22
|4Q22
|1Q23
|Total Revenues in $ Million
|2,763.8
|2,306.9
|2,156.9
|2,820.3
|2,793.9
|Net income in $ Million
|784.7
|432.3
|519.0
|902.4
|813.2
|EBITDA $ Million
|1,683.0
|1,025.7
|1,025.7
|1,649.8
|1,589.2
|EPS diluted in $/share
|1.02
|0.56
|0.67
|1.17
|1.05
|Cash from Operations in $ Million
|820.7
|309.9
|590.1
|1,081.9
|1,185.2
|Capital Expenditure in $ Million
|205.2
|224.6
|227.9
|290.9
|238.1
|Free Cash Flow in $ Million
|615.5
|85.3
|362.2
|791.0
|947.1
|Total cash $ Million
|3,253.7
|2,355.7
|2,184.8
|2,278.1
|2,440.4
|Total Long-term Debt in $ Million
|6,548.5
|6.549.4
|6,550.3
|6,251.2
|6,252.0
|Dividend $/sh
|1.25
|0.75
|0.50
|1.00
|1.00
|Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million
|773.1
|773.1
|773.1
|773.1
|773.1
Source: Southern Copper release.
Analysis: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, and Copper/Silver/Molybdenum Production
1 - Revenues were $2,793.9 million for the first quarter of 2023
Southern Copper's earnings per diluted share were $1.05 per share, and revenues were $2.793 billion. The 1Q23 adjusted EBITDA was $1,568 million, a decrease of 6.6% from the $1,678 million recorded in 1Q22. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 56.1%.
Higher sales volumes for copper, silver, and zinc were neutralized by lower metal prices (except molybdenum jumping to $32.08 per pound, up 69% YoY) and increased production costs.
1Q23 net income was $813.2 million, representing a 3.6% increase compared to the $784.7 million in 1Q22.
On April 20, 2023, the Board of Directors authorized a Quarterly $1.00 per share or a yield of 5.42%.
SCCO is considered a low-cost operation with a cash cost per pound of $0.76 net of by-products or $2.09 per pound in 1Q23. It left a 48% profit margin in 1Q23.
2 - Free cash flow was $947.1 million in the first quarter of 2023
Note: I calculate the generic free cash flow using the cash from operating activities minus CapEx.
Trailing 12-month free cash flow was $2,185.6 million, with $947.1 million in 1Q23. The free cash flow generation has been very healthy in the past two quarters.
3 - Net debt was $3.81 billion on March 31, 2023
4 - Production analysis - Copper-Cu, Silver-Ag, and Molybdenum-Mo.
Note: The weight in metric tons is equal to 2,204.6 pounds
|Price
|1Q22
|2Q22
|3Q22
|4Q22
|1Q23
|Copper price realized - Cu (Comex) $/Lbs
|4.53
|4.32
|3.51
|3.63
|4.05
|Silver price Realized - Ag $/oz
|24.05
|22.65
|19.10
|21.25
|22.53
|Molybdenum price realized - Mo $/Lbs
|18.99
|18.30
|16.00
|21.17
|32.04
|Zinc price $/Lbs
|1.70
|1.78
|1.48
|1.36
|1.42
|Gold $/oz
|1,874
|1,872
|1,728
|1,729
|1,889
Copper Production for 1Q23 was 492.2 Cu M lbs and 492.9 Cu M lbs, including third party (sold 504.3 M lbs). The copper price was $4.05 per Lb in 1Q23 (see table above).
The quarterly results reflect a 16% increase in production in Peru, mainly from the Cuajone operation, which grew 48.5%, and this was the result of much more mineral production in the Cuajone Mine.
For the Mexican operations, production decreased by 2.4%, mainly from La Caridad, whose production dropped by 11% due to a temporary lower ore grade.
Molybdenum production represented 11% of the company's sales value in the first quarter of this year and is currently the first by-product. Molybdenum prices averaged $32.04 per pound compared to $18.99 in the first quarter of 2022. This represents an increase of 69%.
Technical Analysis and Commentary
Note: The chart is adjusted for the dividend.
SCCO forms a descending wedge pattern with resistance at $70.8 and support at $64.9.
A Falling Wedge is a bullish chart pattern that takes place in an upward trend, and the lines slope down.
The overall strategy I usually promote in my marketplace, "The Gold and Oil Corner," is to keep a small core long-term position and use about 40%-50% to trade LIFO while waiting for a higher final price target to sell your core position. The task is more manageable, knowing that SCCO pays a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share.
I recommend selling about 40%-50% of your position LIFO (assuming a profit, never sell at a loss) between $70.5 and $71.5 with possible higher resistance at $73.65 if the copper price turns bullish well above $4.25 in 2023.
Conversely, I recommend buying SCCO at or between $64 and $65, with potential lower support at $61.8.
Also, it is crucial to closely follow what is happening in Peru, which represents a large part of the SCCO's revenues. The situation is getting better, but still sensitive.
As of April 3, authorities continue to reduce the number of areas under a state of emergency, allowing the emergency declaration in Padre Abad Province, Ucyali Department to expire. The move comes amid a major reduction in the intensity and scope of unrest in the country, which is now largely limited to Puno Department.
Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.
