Southern Copper: The Copper Price Uncertainty Affects The Share Price

May 29, 2023 6:05 AM ETSouthern Copper Corporation (SCCO)FCX
Fun Trading
Summary

  • Southern Copper's earnings per diluted share were $1.05 per share, and revenues were $2.793 billion.
  • Copper Production for 1Q23 was 492.2 Cu M lbs and 492.9 Cu M lbs, including third party (sold 504.3 M lbs). The copper price was $4.05 per Lb in 1Q23.
  • I recommend buying SCCO stock at or between $64 and $65, with potential lower support at $61.8.
Native Copper -on black background

ScottOrr

Introduction

The Phoenix-based Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) is a majority-owned, indirect subsidiary of Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCPK: GMBXF).

As of March 31, 2023, Grupo Mexico, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Americas Mining Corp ("AMC"), owns 88.91% of

Southern Copper Overview

SCCO Corporate Structure (SCCO Presentation)

Map

SCCO Company Overview (SCCO Presentation)

Table

SCCO Presentation Performance (SCCO Presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

SCCO 1-Year Chart Gold, Silver, Copper (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart

SCCO 6-month Copper price (Kitco.com)

Chart

SCCO Quarterly Revenue History (Fun Trading)

Table

SCCO Low-cost operations (SCCO Presentation)

Southern Copper free cash flow

SCCO Quarterly Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading)

Southern Copper cash vs. debt

SCCO Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

On March 31, 2023, SCCO had $2.440 billion in consolidated cash and long-term debt of $6.25 billion. The net debt to EBITDA for 2022 is 0.7x, which is excellent.

Southern Copper production per metal history

SCCO Quarterly Production Metals History (Fun Trading)

SCCO technical Chart

SCCO TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

This article was written by

Fun Trading
21.18K Followers
As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCCO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I started buying back SCCO recently.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

