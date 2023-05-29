Orientfootage

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) is a financial advisory and asset management firm with engagements in investment banking, wealth management, and so on, primarily dealing with institutional clients.

Lazard Q1'23 Presentation

These activities have supported $232bn in AUM alongside a level of geographic and segmented diversification and scale with 304 multi-million dollar clients in the past fiscal year.

Introduction

The value proposition of Lazard is demonstrated through its six primary strategic objectives, involving its development of advanced and emerging markets, the presence of its talent and subsequent expertise, the range of its synergetic businesses, Lazard's commitment to investment in said talent and organic growth alongside technology, and dedication towards consistent cash flow generation and its fortress financial statements.

Lazard Q1'23 Presentation

The disciplined application of these action plans has supported a stable operating margin, averaging ~25% over the past 6 years alongside a 113% average return on capital, when measured as a percent of income.

Valuation & Financials

General Overview

In the TTM period, Lazard, down 17.00%, has trailed both the wider industry as represented by the S&P500 (SPY), up 3.63%, and the financial services industry (IYG), down 9.32%.

Lazard (Dark Blue) vs Market and Industry (TradingView)

This mirrors a decline in revenues and cash flows over the same time period due to a general reduction in dealmaking activity, stemming from diminished liquidity, higher interest rates, and consequent banking crises.

Comparable Companies

The investment banking and asset management industry can largely be categorized into mega-cap universal firms such as JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC), bulge brackets including Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS), and specialized, boutique firms. Between bulge brackets and industry specialists are 'elite boutiques' such as Lazard, PJT Partners (PJT), Moelis & Co. (MC), and Piper Sandler (PIPR), who engage more so in M&A advisory and restructuring rather than capital markets activities.

barchart.com

As demonstrated above, Lazard has experienced poorer yearly and quarterly performance relative to all peers. This comes in spite of superior multiples-based metrics and investment capabilities.

For instance, Lazard maintains the lowest TTM P/E ratio alongside the lowest P/S and P/CF ratios, exemplifying the firm's substantial undervaluation.

That said, where Lazard does falter is its higher-than-average total debt/equity, with ~$368.45mn in short-term debt obligations, though the company has demonstrated an outsized ability to utilize its capital to great effect, with best-in-class ROE of 36.72% and is well-positioned to address current debt with over $600mn in cash.

Additionally, with a 7.02% dividend yield, Lazard demonstrates its commitment to shareholders.

Valuation

According to my discounted cash flow analysis, at its base case, the true value of Lazard is $38.15, meaning the stock is undervalued by 25% at its current price of $28.76.

Calculated over a 5-year period without growth in perpetuity, my model assumes a discount rate of 10%, accounting for recessionary pressures and the firm's relatively higher debt levels. I furthermore assume a revenue growth rate of ~3%, lower than its pre-COVID, normalized levels.

Alpha Spread

Alpha Spread's multiples-based valuation tool supports my thesis of undervaluation, calculating an undervaluation of 50%, with a fair price of $57.70.

However, Alpha Spread's model fails to incorporate Lazard's high debt levels and therefore overestimates the company's fair value.

As such, using a weighted average skewed towards my DCF model, the true value of Lazard should be $41.04, with the stock currently undervalued by 30%.

Combined Operational Strength & Shift in Leadership Support Reversion

Lazard has successfully paired resilience and scale growth with its diversification strategy, achieving effective diversification across client types, asset classes, investment strategies and investment vehicles. This enables versatile funding capabilities in addition to superior portfolio management. The company has enhanced future growth prospects through a trifold growth strategy in addition to this.

Lazard Q1'23 Presentation

This three-pronged strategy involves leveraging industry megatrends such as the renewable energy transition, the emerging infrastructure asset class, and pharmaceutical and value-based healthcare transitions. This strategy will enable Lazard to position itself across the private market pipeline, supporting an enduring presence across growth equity, private equity, and secondary funding markets.

Lazard Q1'23 Presentation

Lazard has additionally shifted leadership to capitalize on these trends, with Peter Orszag being appointed as CEO. With previous experience within healthcare and life sciences, Orszag is ideal for leading the company into new investment verticals.

Lazard Q1'23 Presentation

With $11tn in private capital AUM, Lazard's expansion within the arena is well-informed by macro trends.

Wall Street Consensus

Analysts largely echo my positive view on the stock, projecting an average 1Y price increase of 25.67%, to a price of $36.14.

TradingView

This reflects the heavy discount at which Lazard trades and the firm's continued operational strengths.

While the minimum predicted price by analysts is $28.00, a 2.64% decline, investors would be more than compensated by Lazard's hefty dividend.

Risks & Challenges

Extended Demand Compression

Lazard has seen significant declines in YoY cash flow and revenue metrics from 2021 highs, mostly as a result of reductions in demand following interest rate increases and dealmaking crunches. Any extension or continuation of contractionary monetary policy may lead to extended reductions in cash flow generation and Lazard's business activity.

Competitive Intensity May Reduce Profitability

As dealmaking volumes decline, competition in the industry for this limited volume accelerated, with bulge brackets developing their niche subsidiaries. Backwards integration and this limited dealmaking capacity can impel lower fees, thus lower earnings capabilities.

Multi-Party Operational Risks

Financial services firms inherently operate in conjunction with a number of other institutions. Reductions in liquidity from banks, or shifts in government or central banking policy, or demand reduction from corporations can all negatively impact Lazard's ability to operate effectively and generate returns for shareholders.

Conclusion

In the short term, I expect Lazard will experience a reversion in earnings and in its share price action.

In the long term, I project Lazard's ability to leverage economic megatrends in private capital markets will support growth for years to come.