Lazard: Shift In Leadership And Dealmaking Recovery Support Positive Price Action

May 29, 2023 6:10 AM ETLazard Ltd (LAZ)
  • In the past year, Lazard (-17.00%) has experienced poorer price performance than both the financial services industry (-9.32%) and the broad market (+3.63%).
  • This reflects a -5.07% decline in 2021-22 free cash flows and a -10.21% decline in total revenues.
  • However, 2021 was an anomaly in dealmaking due to the low cost of capital at the time, though Lazard's asset management business remains down 50% from its peak.
  • To address these stressors, support the company's current diversified trajectory, and expand Lazard's forward-looking capacities and private capital, the company has hired a new CEO, Peter Orszag.
  • Combined with a general undervaluation, these factors lead me to rate Lazard a 'buy'.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) is a financial advisory and asset management firm with engagements in investment banking, wealth management, and so on, primarily dealing with institutional clients.

Lazard Q1'23 Presentation

These activities have supported $232bn in AUM alongside a level of geographic

Lazard Q1'23 Presentation

Lazard (Dark Blue) vs Market and Industry

Lazard Q1'23 Presentation

Lazard Q1'23 Presentation

Lazard Q1'23 Presentation

I am a Canadian business student focused on quality long-only articles and searching for high-value companies. I have an event-driven focus, evaluating how equities perform under macro events, considering their financials and corporate strategy above all else.Through university clubs, I would also like to disclose my association with Francesco Infusino.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

