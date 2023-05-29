Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Apple: Time To Consider Valuation

May 29, 2023 6:17 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)1 Comment
Rob Barnett
Summary

  • Apple has been a wonderful investment for long-term holders - easily outperforming the indexes.
  • Apple's investment outperformance has been underpinned by exceptional financial metrics (particularly returns on invested capital).
  • Apple is not a high-growth technology company but its current market price has implied revenue growth rates which are improbable.
  • Rising interest rates have increased company costs of capital. This results in higher discount rates and lower asset valuations.
  • Apple's consistent history of free cash generation justifies a lower-than-average cost of capital, but this does not protect the company from being over-priced in the current market. It's time to take profits.

Apple Faces Shortages In iPhone Supplies Amid Turmoil In China

Scott Olson

Business Overview

The company currently has 5 end market-based reportable operating segments:

Apple's divisional revenues in 2022.

Author's compilation using data from Apple's 2022 10-K filing.

It is noted that the company does not provide a breakdown of each segment's profitability.

Apple (

Apple's 2022 revenue by country / region.

Author's compilation using data from Apple's 2022 10-K filing.

Historical iPhone revenues.

Author's compilation using data from Apple's 10-K filings.

Historical Apple Mac revenues.

Author's compilation using data from Apple's 10-K filings.

Historical Apple iPad revenues.

Author's compilation using data from Apple's 10-K filings.

Historical Apple Services' revenue.

Author's compilation using data from Apple's 10-K filings.

Historical Apple Wearables' revenues.

Author's compilation using data from Apple's 10-K filings.

Apple's historical R&D investment.

Author's compilation using data from Apple's 10-K filings.

Apple's historical revenues & adjusted operating margin.

Author's compilation using data from Apple's 10-K filings.

Apple's historical adjusted return on invested capital.

Author's compilation using data from Apple's 10-K filings.

Apple's historical capital structure.

Author's compilation using data from Apple's 10-K filings.

Apple's historical cash flows.

Author's compilation using data from Apple's 10-K filings.

Key inputs into the DCF model.

Author's valuation model inputs.

DCF model output.

Author's valuation model output.

DCF model output.

Author's valuation model output.

Monte Carlo simulation output for the valuation.

Author's Monte Carlo simulation output.

Impact of changing revenue forecast on valuation.

Author's valuation model.

I have degrees in Applied Chemistry, Accounting and an MBA. I also have completed the NYU Stern Certificate in Advanced Valuation with High Honors. I have held senior executive roles in a variety industries including glass, building materials, consumer products & rail transport.I am a full-time investor living in Melbourne, Australia.

