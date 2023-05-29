Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ZIM Integrated: A Buy-High-Sell-Low Investment Strategy Isn't Viable

Summary

  • ZIM is now near its IPO prices, overly sold off after its earning miss and dividend cut.
  • With the macroeconomic outlook still uncertain over the next few quarters, we may see its intermediate prospects impacted indeed.
  • Then again, anyone expecting anything different from ZIM may have been misguided, since the shipping industry remains highly cyclical and therefore volatile.
  • Ultimately, losses are only recorded if stocks are sold here. Those with strong hands may continue holding on as the ZIM management iterates its 2023 guidance.
  • Meanwhile, investors must brace for impact, since Q2 may be similarly underwhelming, suggesting that things may worsen before they get better.

Roller Coaster

Marcio Silva

An Investment Strategy That Rides The Volatile ZIM Roller-Coaster

ZIM's 2Y Stock Prices

ZIM's 2Y Stock Prices

Seeking Alpha

ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) has had a hyper-pandemic rollercoaster ride indeed, as evidenced by the tremendous rise and fall in its stock prices

Freightos Baltic Index (FBX): Global Container Freight Index

Freightos

ZIM 6M Stock Price

Trading View

ZIM's Maturity Of Lease Liabilities

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
6.57K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

