Better High Yield Buy: Simon Property Group Or Federal Realty?

PM Images

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) are two premier publicly traded retail REITs, as both boast very high quality portfolios of retail real estate properties alongside very strong balance sheets and revered management teams. SPG offers a higher yield at present and has a higher credit rating. However, FRT has a more defensive portfolio and has a much more impressive dividend growth history. In this article, we compare them and then offer our opinion on which is the better buy at the moment.

FRT Stock Vs. SPG Stock: Business Model

Both businesses own high quality assets located in highly attractive locations. FRT's portfolio consists primarily of open air shopping centers but is moving increasingly towards a mixed-use model that also includes office space and residential units. Its most recent results illustrate just how well its strategy of redeveloping its properties is working. It generated FFO per share growth of 6% in Q1, backed by same-property NOI growth of 3.6%, both of which were coming off of very challenging comparisons with the previous year's Q1 being a very strong one for the company.

FRT's underlying fundamentals imply that the strong growth momentum is set to continue, with cash leasing spreads of 11% in Q1 and new leases posting straight-line rent growth of 24%, the strongest of such numbers in FRT's long and illustrious history.

SPG meanwhile owns primarily class A malls along with a portfolio of premium outlet properties. It is also investing aggressively to redevelop and enhance its assets to leverage their attractive locations to attract mixed use tenants. The goal is to increase cash flow by attracting a wider range of customers, while also improving the longevity of the portfolio by reducing its exposure to e-commerce risks. So far, SPG's strategy appears to be working quite well, with NOI growth of 4.0% across the U.S. portfolio, resulting in 1.5% FFO per share growth. That said, 2022 FFO per share growth was 3.8%, and we anticipate FFO per share improving from the slow Q1 numbers over the course of the full year.

FRT Stock Vs. SPG Stock: Balance Sheet

Both balance sheets are in great shape, as evidenced by their lofty credit ratings: SPG boasts an A- credit rating and FRT has a BBB+ credit rating from S&P, which puts them both among the top-tier of REITs in this category.

FRT has plenty of liquidity ($1.3 billion relative to an Enterprise Value of $11.8 billion) and is able to issue green bonds for more attractive interest rates on some of its debt. Moreover, its ~6x net debt to EBITDA ratio falls comfortably within the range necessary to sustain its credit rating, while it is working on growing its EBITDA to bring its leverage ratio into the mid-5x range over the next year alone. This could potentially elevate it to its previous A- credit rating that it enjoyed before the COVID-19 lockdowns hurt its business.

Moreover, it enjoys a conservative 3.6x fixed charge coverage ratio, which will also naturally improve over the course of this year as additional rents come online from FRT's redevelopment projects and other investments. Moreover, 85% of its total debt has fixed interest rates, giving it pretty good protection against any further increases in interest rates.

SPG meanwhile has $9.3 billion in liquidity, which is a very large amount, even compared to its large $58.7 billion enterprise value. Moreover, its fixed charge coverage ratio is an impressive 4.6x and its debt is ~95% fixed rate, giving it a very secure position in the face of interest rate volatility. With such impressive liquidity and strong credit metrics, SPG's balance sheet is clearly in strong shape and should help the company weather any economic-related challenges to the portfolio in the coming months and years.

FRT Stock Vs. SPG Stock: Dividend and AFFO Growth Outlook

FRT has an 89.2% 2023 expected dividend payout ratio, whereas SPG is expected to post a 68% dividend payout ratio this year. Moving forward, FRT is expected to grow its AFFO per share at a robust 9.5% CAGR through 2026 whereas SPG is expected to grow its AFFO per share at a significantly less impressive 3.2% CAGR over the same time span. That said, it appears that FRT is trying to reduce its payout ratio to improve the sustainability of its long-term 55-year dividend growth streak as it is only expected to grow its dividend by a measly 2.4% through 2026, whereas SPG is expected to grow its dividend at a very similar CAGR of 2.5%.

The reason why FRT is expected to grow faster than SPG despite SPG retaining a lot more cash flow than FRT is at the moment is because SPG is having to invest more aggressively in its properties in order to keep them economically vibrant due to greater headwinds to mall and outlet tenants than for the tenants in FRT's urban mixed-use and high quality open air shopping centers.

FRT Stock Vs. SPG Stock: Valuation

When it comes down to valuation, FRT and SPG are trading at near identical price to NAV ratios. However, SPG looks vastly cheaper based on the other valuation metrics. This difference in cash flow and dividend yields is largely due to the fact that SPG has a bit more leverage on its balance sheet and SPG's properties are simply valued at higher cap rates than FRT's are due to their greater perceived risk.

Metric P/AFFO FWD Dividend Yield EV/EBITDA P/NAV FRT 18.26x 4.8% 17.52x 0.73x SPG 8.16x 7.8% 14.37x 0.74x Click to enlarge

Investor Takeaway

Both of these REITs certainly fit the description of being exemplary and well run. FRT's 55-year dividend growth streak earns it the status of Dividend King and is in fact the longest dividend growth streak in the entire REIT industry. This alone speaks volumes about the quality of the assets, the business model, the balance sheet, and ultimately the management team.

That said, SPG is also one of the few survivors of the great retail apocalypse that hit shopping malls much harder than other types of retail real estate. In fact, despite weathering severe COVID-19 and e-commerce headwinds, SPG's balance sheet remains in exceptional shape with an A- credit rating and thriving property-level fundamentals.

Ultimately, we think that both of these REITs look very attractive at the moment, and we think that holding them 50/50 in a portfolio makes a lot of sense. SPG likely has higher total return potential due to its greater dividend yield and cash flow yield, but FRT has stronger growth momentum and also is a bit more defensively positioned thanks to its more in-favor asset portfolio. It is also worth noting that - while SPG has a higher dividend yield today - it did have to cut its dividend several times in the past. On the other hand, despite these numerous cuts and FRT's stable year-over-year growth, SPG's overall dividend growth rate over the past decade and a half has still outpaced FRT's:

Data by YCharts

Ultimately, we rate both as Strong Buys given their large discounts to NAV and attractive yield plus growth profiles.