Computer Task Group: Headwinds And Tailwinds Cancel Out

Fade The Market
Summary

  • CTG is a consulting firm that specializes in digital transformation.
  • The company is strategically divesting from their staffing segment in favor of their higher-margin core business. The results are mixed.
  • Macro headwinds such as high interest rates should limit companies' CapEx spending, which will hurt CTG.
  • I think there is some upside, but there is limited margin of safety.
  • All things considered, I rate this company a hold.

Rocket Launch Digital Business Startup

imaginima

Investment Thesis

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) is a consulting firm that specializes in aiding companies in their digital transformations. They have a team of IT experts who can advise a company on what tools are needed for their digital

Digital transformation market CAGR

Grandview Research

CTG revenue over time

Seeking Alpha

The way that companies are going about their digital transformations

McKinsey

CTG gross margin over time

YCharts

Revenue breakdown by segment for CTG

CTG Recent 10-Q

Margin difference by segment for CTG

CTG Recent 10-K

CTG segments revenue vs profit

Author Calculations

CTG 2023 revenue and profit by segment as a percent of whole

Author Calculations

CTG profit getting eaten by SG&A

Seeking Alpha

CTG ratios relative to peers

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Fade The Market profile picture
Fade The Market
3.38K Followers
"A fade is a contrarian investment strategy that involves trading against the prevailing trend."  We look at low-cap stocks that are not covered by mainstream investment firms in search of early opportunities spanning a variety of investment philosophies. The best opportunities are found when looking where others won't. Let us know if you want us to cover any specific tickers and we'll be sure to take a look! Formerly Moonshot Equity Analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

