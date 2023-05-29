Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gold: Debt-Ceiling Deal Is Done - Here's Why A Recession And Stock-Market Drop May Follow

May 29, 2023 7:25 AM ETDBP, JJP, GLTR, JJPFF, GLD, IAU, BAR, SGOL, OUNZ, GLDI, IAUF, GLDM, AAAU, BGLD, IGLD, GBUG, IAUM, PHYS, GDX, GDXJ, GDXD, GDXU, GOEX, SGDM, RING, PICK, SGDJ, GOAU, GDMN
Equity Management Academy profile picture
Equity Management Academy
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The recent debt-ceiling deal may not bring a significant relief rally to the stock market due to concerns of an impending recession.
  • The temporary relief from the debt-ceiling deal for investors is expected to be short-lived because the stock market is about to lose its own fiscal support.
  • The debt-ceiling deal reached by President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy includes modest spending curbs compared to what House Republicans had proposed.
  • The impact of debt increase on the general economy can be significant and multifaceted.
  • Gold has historically been viewed as a safe-haven asset, and its performance during a recession can be influenced by several factors.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Mean Reversion Trading get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

U.S. Debt

DNY59

The Debt-Ceiling Deal Is Done. Why Might A Recession And Stock-Market Drop Follow?

The recent debt-ceiling deal may not bring a significant relief rally to the stock market due to concerns of an impending recession. The combination of the Federal

To learn more about how the VC PMI works and receive weekly reports on the E-mini, gold and silver, check out our Marketplace service, Mean Reversion Trading.

This article was written by

Equity Management Academy profile picture
Equity Management Academy
5.07K Followers
Weekly AI gold, silver and E-Mini S&P reports with 90%-95% probabilities.

The Equity Management Academy (EMA2trade.com) was founded based on a belief in the power of education to change lives. After thirty years of trading in markets from New York to Chicago, CEO Patrick MontesDeOca founded the Academy to pass on all he had learned about the financial markets to help traders from neophytes to veterans become more effective at transforming knowledge into wealth. His knowledge is embodied in the fully automated proprietary trading program: the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI). The Academy also assists institutional traders and hedgers.

As a member of the Academy, you can watch our analysts and traders place trades in real time on clear, succinct recommendations based on our proprietary algorithm, the VC PMI. EMA’s advanced trading courses also provide you with hours of instructional streaming video taught by our Chief Technical Analyst. Our videos teach you the skills to identify trading opportunities in the financial markets while learning to manage risk and growing your portfolio through the application of automated trading intelligence.

Experienced traders, hedgers and institutional traders can subscribe to marketing reports based on the VC PMI, which provides clear, precise entry and exit points to trade a full range of markets.

Seeking Alpha reports are based on the VC PMI analysis of various markets and written by Patrick MontesDeOca. He has more than 30 years of trading experience in a range of markets and is a system developer, trader, educator, author, and coach.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GDX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.