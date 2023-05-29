Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DT Midstream: Asset Optimization Fostering Growth

May 29, 2023 7:35 AM ETDT Midstream, Inc. (DTM)
Francesco Infusino profile picture
Francesco Infusino
57 Followers

Summary

  • DT Midstream pays a solid dividend and has ample room to execute FCF plans.
  • DTM stock has outperformed the S&P 500 when adjusting for dividends over the last 2 years.
  • DT's optimization of assets has expanded margins and improved efficiencies.
  • Assuming my DCF figures, DT Midstream is currently overvalued, resulting in a hold rating.
Oil Refinery And Pipeline

imaginima

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) has recently demonstrated strong growth since its separation from DTE Energy. I believe that the stock is a hold due to its solid dividend, asset optimization, and overvaluation assuming my DCF figures.

Business Overview

DT Midstream, Inc. provides

This article was written by

Francesco Infusino profile picture
Francesco Infusino
57 Followers
I am a driven business student who is interested in finding value stocks with a fit future for the long term.      I am associated with a fellow contributor, Jishan Sidhu as we are part of the same investment club.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.