Baozun Hit By Big-Ticket Buying Slowdown

May 29, 2023 7:00 AM ETBaozun Inc. (BZUN)
Bamboo Works
Summary

  • Baozun’s revenue declined 14% in the first quarter, excluding first-time contributions starting in February from its recent purchase of Gap’s China operations.
  • The company made several strategic moves in Southeast Asia during the quarter, as it aims to move beyond its home China market.
  • The company is diversifying its business by expanding internationally and acquiring Gap's China stores.

Flag of China, shopping cart with a word e-commerce on a computer keyboard

William_Potter

The latest financial report from e-commerce services provider Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN; 9991.HK) is providing the latest evidence of a growing theme in China these days, namely that cautious consumers are refraining from big-ticket spending. We've seen this theme quite

This article was written by

Profit on the recent rally for Chinese stocks at Bamboo Works(www.thebambooworks.com), the premium source for news about US-listed Chinese companies.Bamboo Works provides news on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

