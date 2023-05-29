Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Schlumberger: A Good Company In An Uninspiring Business

May 29, 2023 7:48 AM ETSchlumberger Limited (SLB)BKR, HAL, OIH
Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Schlumberger announced revenue of $7.736 billion in Q1'23, or a 29.8% increase YoY, down 1.8% over 4Q22.
  • Schlumberger's board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share or a dividend yield of 2.25%, which I consider too low.
  • I recommend buying SLB between $44 and $43.5, with lower support possible at $40.
QRRoughnecks and wire line tools

claffra

Introduction

Houston-based Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) released its first-quarter 2023 results on April 21, 2023.

Note: I have followed SLB quarterly since December 2018. This article updates my article published on October 25, 2022.

1 - 1Q23 Results Snapshot

SLB

Chart

SLB 1-Year Chart Brent and NG (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Schlumberger revenue chart

SLB Quarterly Revenue History (Fun Trading)

Schlumberger revenue details

SLB Revenue detail 4Q22 versus 1Q23 (Fun Trading)

The Middle East/Asia and Europe/Africa regions are critical. North American revenues represent only 30.9% of the total revenue.
Schlumberger Middle East and Asia region

SLB Revenue per Region in 1Q23 (Fun Trading)

Schlumberger revenue per segment

SLB 1Q23 Revenue per Segment (Fun Trading)

As we can see, the Well construction segment is the most influential for the company and represents 42.2% of the company's revenue.

Chart

SLB Quarterly Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading)

Schlumberger net debt

SLB Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

The long-term debt (including current) was $12,838 million at the end of March 2023, up from $14,086 million in 1Q22.

SLB Technical Chart

SLB TA Chart Short-Term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Note: the chart has been adjusted for dividends.

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
21.19K Followers












Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SLB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

As explained in my article, I trade short-term SLB frequently and own a medium long-term position.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

