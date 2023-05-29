Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PepsiCo: Another Quarter Of Industry-Leading Growth, It's A Buy

May 29, 2023 7:49 AM ETPepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)KO1 Comment
Summary

  • PepsiCo's announced Q1-23 results that beat even my above-consensus expectations, reporting 10.2% revenue growth (14.3% organic) and $1.5 EPS, representing 3.3% and 8.0% beats compared to the consensus respectively.
  • In another quarter of industry-leading growth, the staple giant continued to outperform its much-smaller peers, demonstrating unparalleled brand value and immense pricing power.
  • PepsiCo is one of those companies that always seems overvalued on paper. Waiting for a bargain price with such high-quality companies can be a frustrating endeavor.
  • As markets shift to a "risk-on" mode, PepsiCo's stock experienced a minor sell-off, which I view as a great buying opportunity.
  • I reiterate a Buy rating with a price target of $209.8 per share.
Can and glass of Pepsi cola

Fotoatelie

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) announced its Q1-23 results that beat expectations, reporting 10.2% revenue growth (14.3% organic) and $1.5 EPS, representing 3.3% and 8.0% beats, respectively. The company is showing signs of easing inflation and continues to demonstrate immense pricing power, as gross margins came in at 55.2%, near its all-time highs. Despite being the

I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law. I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund. My goal is to conduct analyses seeking to find high-quality companies with an extraordinary moat. I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

