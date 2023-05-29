Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ZROZ: The Ultimate Play To Profit From Dovish Fed

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
1.69K Followers

Summary

  • ZROZ is an ETF vehicle, which invests in long-duration zero coupon U.S. Treasuries.
  • Since the FED changed its stance on the monetary policy, ZROZ has delivered nothing but inferior returns.
  • High duration and notable convexity factors of ZROZ offer a great exposure for investors, who consider dovish monetary policy to be around the corner.
  • While high duration and convexity play is the key feature of ZROZ, investors, who long the ETF are also being rewarded with ~4% YTM and protection from looming recession.

FED The Federal Reserve System, the central banking system of the United States of America.

manassanant pamai

The 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) tracks 25 U.S. Treasury securities with an effective duration of 27.54 years. All of the 25 securities are strips (zero coupon) to maximize the duration profile. The total assets under management

price performance

Ycharts

FED funds rate

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
1.69K Followers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.