Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Crown Castle: Improving Market And Big Customers

May 29, 2023 8:47 AM ETCrown Castle Inc. (CCI)T, TMUS, VZ
SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
2.4K Followers

Summary

  • Due to its significant capital allocations in the 10 years, CCI is ready to benefit from the increasing demand for communication services.
  • The company’s three big customers, T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon have the potential to increase their market share, meaning their demand for CCI’s services can increase.
  • CCI’s quarterly dividends have increased continuously in the past 9 years and are expected to increase further.
  • Considering the risks, at prices around $110, the stock is a buy.
Big data connection technology concept.

jamesteohart

In the past three months, Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) stock price decreased by about 25%, making CCI attractive at prices of around $110 per share. The company’s guidance indicates that CCI’s AFFO per share in 2023 can be higher than in 2022. Also, based on

This article was written by

SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
2.4K Followers
As a fundamental stock market analyst, I mostly use real-market data to estimate stocks' intrinsic value. I evaluate dividend stocks using Comparative Company Analysis and Dividend Discount Model methods. I also use statistical analysis to make projections on variables related to the market to turn my observations into numbers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.